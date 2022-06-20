MotoGP Champion Fabio Quartararo shrugs off illness to win German Grand Prix

The Yamaha rider dominated in scorching temperatures at the Sachsenring with fellow Frenchman Johann Zarco finishing second and Australia’s Jack Miller third

Fabio Quartararo

Reigning world champion Fabio Quartararo extended his lead in the overall standings with a commanding performance despite feeling unwell to win the German MotoGP on Sunday.

The Yamaha rider dominated in scorching temperatures at the Sachsenring with fellow Frenchman Johann Zarco finishing second and Australia’s Jack Miller third.

Quartararo snatched the lead at the first corner away from Francesco Bagnaia, who started in pole position, and never looked back, but later revealed he had suffered with illness all weekend. “I’m tired, I was sick most of the weekend and was coughing during the race,” he said, “but I am super happy.”

This is his third win this season and Quartararo claimed back-to-back victories having also won the Catalan MotoGP at the start of June.

