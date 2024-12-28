Breaking News
Nagal refuses national duty again, Mukund back

Updated on: 28 December,2024 06:31 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Nagal, who has been struggling on the ATP tour, had pulled out of the tie against Sweden in September citing a back strain

Sumit Nagal

Sumit Nagal has yet again refused to play for the country in the Davis Cup, putting “unreasonable conditions” for his return even as Sasikumar Mukund on Friday came back to the national squad for the tie against Togo after his suspension was revoked by the AITA Executive Committee.


Nagal, who has been struggling on the ATP tour, had pulled out of the tie against Sweden in September citing a back strain. 


He had also refused to travel to Islamabad for the contest against Pakistan in January-February, saying the grass courts do not suit his style of play.


The All India Tennis Association (AITA) selection panel picked a five-member squad in which Mukund will be the highest-ranked singles player at number 368.

