Nagal, who has been struggling on the ATP tour, had pulled out of the tie against Sweden in September citing a back strain

Sumit Nagal

Listen to this article Nagal refuses national duty again, Mukund back x 00:00

Sumit Nagal has yet again refused to play for the country in the Davis Cup, putting “unreasonable conditions” for his return even as Sasikumar Mukund on Friday came back to the national squad for the tie against Togo after his suspension was revoked by the AITA Executive Committee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nagal, who has been struggling on the ATP tour, had pulled out of the tie against Sweden in September citing a back strain.

He had also refused to travel to Islamabad for the contest against Pakistan in January-February, saying the grass courts do not suit his style of play.

The All India Tennis Association (AITA) selection panel picked a five-member squad in which Mukund will be the highest-ranked singles player at number 368.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever