Neeraj Chopra over the moon after historic Diamond League triumph

Tokyo Olympic gold medalist’s family witnessed his heroics
India's Neeraj Chopra in action during the Diamond League Final in Zurich on Thursday. Pic courtesy: Wanda Diamond League's Twitter handle
India's super star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra won a historic Diamond League trophy on Thursday with a throw of 88.44 metres in the Diamond League Final at Zurich, Switzerland.
Chopra thus becomes the first Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League. Chopra achieved the top spot with his second throw.
Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic won the silver with a throw of 86.94m while Germany's Julian Weber finished third with 83.73m.
Chopra said the competition was tough. "It was good competition from Jakub today. He was throwing very well. I was expecting a throw of 90m, but it's okay, I have the Diamond League trophy and this was the most important thing for me," Chopra was quoted as saying on the competition’s website.
The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist is now heading for a holiday. "For the first time my family is here for an international competition. They came because this is my last competition [of this year] and from here we are going for a holiday to France. I was injured after the Eugene [World Championships] so I need some rest, 2-3 weeks and I start my rehab and then some training for next year," he concluded.
