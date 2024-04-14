Breaking News
Oly triple jump champion Rojas out of Paris Games

Updated on: 14 April,2024 08:10 AM IST  |  Caracas
AFP |

The 28-year-old Venezuelan said she had torn her Achilles during a training jump in Spain and had undergone surgery in Madrid on Thursday

Oly triple jump champion Rojas out of Paris Games

Yulimar Rojas

Oly triple jump champion Rojas out of Paris Games
Reigning Olympic women’s triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas said on Friday she had injured her Achilles tendon and will miss the Paris Games.


The 28-year-old Venezuelan said she had torn her Achilles during a training jump in Spain and had undergone surgery in Madrid on Thursday. 


“My heart is broken and I want to say sorry that I will not be able to take part in Paris 2024,” said Rojas in a statement on her social media accounts. In the statement, accompanied by a picture of her in a hospital bed, Rojas said that as she landed from the training jump, “I felt an intense pain, which has been diagnosed as an injury to the left Achilles tendon.”

2024 Paris Olympics sports sports news Sports Update
