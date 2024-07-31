Panwar finishes 5th in sculls quarters

Breaking News
Updated on: 31 July,2024 08:16 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Top

The 25-year-old clocked 7 minutes and 5.10 seconds in quarterfinals heat 4 to be relegated to semifinals C/D, meant for rowers to compete for positions 13th to 24th

Balraj Panwar. Pic/AP, PTI

India’s lone representative in rowing at the Paris Olympics, Balraj Panwar on Tuesday finished fifth in his quarter-finals heat race of the men’s single sculls event and will now fight for minor positions.


The 25-year-old clocked 7 minutes and 5.10 seconds in quarterfinals heat 4 to be relegated to semifinals C/D, meant for rowers to compete for positions 13th to 24th.



Individual Neutral Athlete Yauheni Zalaty won the quarter-finals heat 4 with a time of 6:49.27, while Giedrius Bieliauskas (6:51.80) of Lithuania and Ryuta Arakawa (6:54.17) of Japan were second and third respectively.


Paris Olympics 2024 sports Indian Sports News sports news Sports Update

