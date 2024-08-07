Paris Olympics 2024: Bahrain's Winfred wins women's 3,000m steeplechase gold

Uganda's Peruth Chemutai took silver in 8:53.34 and Kenyan Faith Cherotich claimed bronze in 8:55.15

Bahrain's Winfred Mutile Yavi celebrates as she crosses the finish line in the women's 3000m steeplechase final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris. Pic/AFP

Bahrain's Yavi Winfred broke the Olympic record to win gold in the women's 3,000m steeplechase at the Paris Games.

The 24-year-old completed the grueling event in 8 minutes, 52.76 seconds, eclipsing the previous Games record of 8:58.81 set by Russian Gulnara Samitova-Galkina at the Beijing 2008 Olympics, reports Xinhua.

"This is a dream come true. It has been such a hard journey to get to this point," said Winfred, who is also the reigning world champion. "I am so happy for me but also for the Bahraini people and the federation who have been so supportive of me since I started working with them."

Winfred admitted that she was quite confident of claiming the gold medal before the race, "In the final I was expecting something good. I just felt good about the race. I believed in myself that I have that finishing speed."

