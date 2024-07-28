In archery, six Indian archers are competing for medals. They will look to end India's hunt for their first-ever medal in the event at the Paris Olympics 2024

Deepika Kumari (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article Paris Olympics 2024 | "I pray to God that she wins a medal this time", says Deepika Kumari's mother-in-law Aditi Das x 00:00

India archer Deepika Kumari's mother-in-law, Aditi Das, is hopeful that she will win a medal at the Paris Olympics 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

While talking to ANI, Deepika Kumari's mother-in-law Aditi Das said, "It's Deepika's fourth Olympics. She has got almost every medal but the Olympics. I pray to God that she wins a medal this time."

"She has a medal in each and every event, whether it be the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games or World Championship, but she has sorrow of not having any Olympics medal. That's why I'll pray to god, that she wins at least one Olympic medal."

When asked about the conversation she had with Deepiks Kumar after reaching Paris, Aditi said, "Looking at her face, she seemed to be quite worried. I told her not to take stress as she was especially about her kid and we asked her not to think much as we are here. She should only focus on her game."

Also Read: Paris Olympics 2024: India's schedule for July 28

Ahead of Deepika Kumari's match at the Paris Olympics 2024, Aditi Das said, "Today I think she will play well."

The former world No. 1 has returned empty-handed in the previous three Olympics. Also her brother, Deepak, along with the entire nation, is hoping that her sister returns home with a medal.

In archery, six Indian archers are competing for medals. They will look to end India's hunt for their first-ever medal in the event at the Paris Olympics 2024.

In the Women's Archery Ranking Round, South Korea ended at the top of the list with 2046 points, followed by China (1996) and Mexico (1986). For India, Ankita Bhakat finished in the 11th spot with 666 points, a season-best, and grabbed the 11th seed in the women's archery competition.

Along with the women's team, India's archery team, comprising Dhiraj Bommadevara, Tarundeep Rai, and Pravin Jadhav, directly qualified for the quarter-finals of the event at the Paris Olympics 2024 by securing a third-place finish with 2013 points.

India archery contingent:

Men: Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav

Women: Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat.

(With ANI Inputs)