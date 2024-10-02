Parth Mane leads air rifle dominance with double gold

In a thrilling 24-shot final, the 16-year-old Mane overcame a field oozing class with consummate ease, shooting 250.7 to edge out reigning junior Asian champion Huang Liwanlin of China by 0.7 points

Parth Rakesh Mane with his gold medal in Lima yesterday. Pic/SAI

It was double delight for Parth Rakesh Mane as he was crowned junior world champion in 10m air rifle and also claimed a team gold to lead India’s impressive performance at the ongoing ISSF Junior World Championship in Lima, Peru.

Braden Peiser of the USA took the bronze medal. Paris Olympic silver medallist Victor Lindgren of Sweden was fourth while reigning double junior world champion Romain Aufrere was sixth.

Parth’s own compatriots, the in-form Ajay Malik and the seasoned-at-15 Abhinav Shaw finished fifth and seventh respectively. Ajay went down in shoot-off to Lindgren to finish with 186.7 while Abhinav bowed out in seventh with 144.2.

Mane also won the men’s team event alongside Ajay Malik and Abhinav Shaw. India’s third gold of the day came when Gautami Bhanot, Sambhavi Kshirsagar and Anoushka Thakur also picked up the junior women’s 10m air rifle team title.

