Breaking News
Wayanad landslides: Three more body parts recovered, 130 still missing
Mumbai civic body holds 'Tiranga yatra' across city
Bhiwandi SP legislator asks Maharashtra Waqf board to conduct public hearings
Maldives' main oppn welcomes President Muizzu govt's 'recalibration' of its India policy
Thane: Central Railway RPF arrests two youths for breaking into motorman's cabin
shot-button
Olympic 2024 Olympic 2024
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Pragganandhaa eyeing an improved finish in final outings

Pragganandhaa eyeing an improved finish in final outings

Updated on: 12 August,2024 08:29 AM IST  |  St Louis
PTI |

Top

Alireza Firoujza of France is in second spot on 17.58 points ahead of Pragganandhaa who has 16.25 points

Pragganandhaa eyeing an improved finish in final outings

Pragganandhaa

Listen to this article
Pragganandhaa eyeing an improved finish in final outings
x
00:00

Indian Grandmaster R Pragganandhaa will lock horns with the world’s best yet again as he takes on an elite field in the St Louis Rapid and Blitz tournament that gets underway here. A slight dip in recent results, notwithstanding, Praggnanandhaa will be looking forward to finish on the podium in the final standings of the Grand Chess Tour that also entitles him to earn a bonus cash prize from a kitty of USD 175,000 (Rs 1.47 crore).


Also Read: India football coach Marquez: Players lack strong mentality



The winner will take home USD 100,000. Standing on the third spot in the overall tour results thus far, the Indian has two back-to-back outings to improve his position as immediately after the rapid and blitz, he will be taking part in the Sinquefield Cup where he will also be joined by compatriot and world championship challenger D Gukesh.


With his two straight victories in Bucharest, Romania, and Zagreb, Croatia, Fabiano Caruana of the United States is firmly on course for an encore with 22.25 points in his bag so far. Alireza Firoujza of France is in second spot on 17.58 points ahead of Pragganandhaa who has 16.25 points.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news chess

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK