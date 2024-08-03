Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Races postponed to Tuesday

Updated on: 04 August,2024 07:51 AM IST  |  Pune
Prakash Gosavi | sports@mid-day.com

The same seven-race card will hold good with only one change—the first race will start at 1.45 pm, and the last (7th) race will be run at 4.45 pm

On account of incessant rains, races scheduled for Sunday (Aug 4) have been postponed to Tuesday (Aug 6), according to a communication released by the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) on Saturday evening. The same seven-race card will hold good with only one change—the first race will start at 1.45 pm, and the last (7th) race will be run at 4.45 pm.


