Ravina strikes gold as India end campaign with 11 medals

Reigning Asian Youth Champion Ravina showcased splendid tenacity to emerge victorious in her finals bout and added another gold to swell India’s total medal tally to 11 at the IBA Youth Men’s and Women’s World Boxing Championships 2022 in La Nucia, Spain.

Ravina (63kg) was up against Megan deCler of Netherlands in her finals bout. In spite of not getting off to the best of starts, the Indian pugilist utilised her technical ability and quick movement to mount an impressive comeback against her Dutch opponent. The fiercely contested bout finished in favour of the 2022 Asian Youth gold medalist who won 4-3 by split decision after the bout was reviewed.

In the other final, Kirti (81+kg) went down fighting against the 2022 European Youth champion Cliona Elizabeth D’Arcy of Ireland and secured silver after suffering a 0-5 defeat. India was a dominant force at the event as the 25 member contingent bagged a total of 11 medals which include four gold, three silver and four bronze medals.

