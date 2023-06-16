Red Bull’s Verstappen confident of good show at Canadian GP

“This track is unique. You get to ride some old-school kerbs and the scenery is quite cool too. The car set-up has to be a balance between straight-line and running well over the kerbs well,” ,” said Verstappen, 25

Refreshed by a Mediterranean break since winning in Spain, defending world champion Max Verstappen will be seeking to continue his dominant run and stretch his title-race lead in this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver, who won in Montreal last year, has reeled off successive victories in Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona to move 53 points clear of nearest rival and teammate Sergio Perez in the drivers’ championship. He has also led every lap since lap 48 in Florida, a total of 154, the longest unbroken run since 2012 when four-time champion Sebastian Vettel was equally supreme for the Milton Keynes-based team. Another win, in Sunday’s 70-lap contest on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, would be the team’s 100th in Formula One—and 24th in 27 outings. Only four other teams have scored a century of GP wins—Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes and Williams.

“This track is unique. You get to ride some old-school kerbs and the scenery is quite cool too. The car set-up has to be a balance between straight-line and running well over the kerbs well,” ,” said Verstappen, 25.

Having won all seven races this year, Red Bull are clear favourites, but a resurgent Spaniard Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin has claimed five top-three finishes this year and is highly motivated to continue his successes.

