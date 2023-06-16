Breaking News
Mumbai: Two arrested by ANC with 570 cough syrup bottles worth Rs 2.85 lakh
Juhu Police arrest two for entering Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty's home
Mumbai reports four new Covid-19 cases, active tally in city at 43
Mumbai: Drones and other flying objects banned in city till July 16, police prohibitory issues orders
Varsha Gaikwad takes over as first woman chief of Mumbai Congress
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Red Bulls Verstappen confident of good show at Canadian GP

Red Bull’s Verstappen confident of good show at Canadian GP

Updated on: 16 June,2023 08:06 AM IST  |  Montreal
AFP |

Top

“This track is unique. You get to ride some old-school kerbs and the scenery is quite cool too. The car set-up has to be a balance between straight-line and running well over the kerbs well,” ,” said Verstappen, 25

Red Bull’s Verstappen confident of good show at Canadian GP

Max Verstappen

Listen to this article
Red Bull’s Verstappen confident of good show at Canadian GP
x
00:00

Refreshed by a Mediterranean break since winning in Spain, defending world champion Max Verstappen will be seeking to continue his dominant run and stretch his title-race lead in this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix. 


The Red Bull driver, who won in Montreal last year, has reeled off successive victories in Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona to move 53 points clear of nearest rival and teammate Sergio Perez in the drivers’ championship. He has also led every lap since lap 48 in Florida, a total of 154, the longest unbroken run since 2012 when four-time champion Sebastian Vettel was equally supreme for the Milton Keynes-based team. Another win, in Sunday’s 70-lap contest on the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, would be the team’s 100th in Formula One—and 24th in 27 outings. Only four other teams have scored a century of GP wins—Ferrari, McLaren, Mercedes and Williams. 


“This track is unique. You get to ride some old-school kerbs and the scenery is quite cool too. The car set-up has to be a balance between straight-line and running well over the kerbs well,” ,” said Verstappen, 25. 


Having won all seven races this year, Red Bull are clear favourites, but a resurgent Spaniard Fernando Alonso  of Aston Martin has claimed five top-three finishes this year and is highly motivated to continue his successes. 

Also Read: Verstappen claims maiden Spanish GP pole

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Max Verstappen Sebastian Vettel formula one sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK