Sachin Tendulkar enjoys special day with Badminton legend Prakash Padukone

Today, I got to spend time with him and know him better. A simple & humble person who has done so much for badminton. Special day indeed

Prakash Padukone with Sachin Tendulkar

India cricket star Sachin Tendulkar Instagrammed the above picture on Monday with badminton legend Prakash Padukone and captioned it: “Growing up, we had the privilege of witnessing Prakash Padukone ji bring several laurels to India. Today, I got to spend time with him and know him better. A simple & humble person who has done so much for badminton. Special day indeed.”

