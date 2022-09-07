Breaking News
Cyrus Mistry death: 72 hours on, NHAI yet put up warning signboard at mishap site
Mumbai: Accountant steals Rs 15 crore from employer only to lose on online gambling
Mumbai: Dengue, malaria on the rise
ED arrests former NSE CEO Ravi Narain in money-laundering case
Mumbai: Two drown during Ganpati visarjan
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sachin Tendulkar enjoys special day with Badminton legend Prakash Padukone

Sachin Tendulkar enjoys special day with Badminton legend Prakash Padukone

Updated on: 07 September,2022 08:15 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Today, I got to spend time with him and know him better. A simple & humble person who has done so much for badminton. Special day indeed

Sachin Tendulkar enjoys special day with Badminton legend Prakash Padukone

Prakash Padukone with Sachin Tendulkar


India cricket star Sachin Tendulkar Instagrammed the above picture on Monday with badminton legend Prakash Padukone and captioned it: “Growing up, we had the privilege of witnessing Prakash Padukone ji bring several laurels to India. Today, I got to spend time with him and know him better. A simple & humble person who has done so much for badminton. Special day indeed.”


Also Read: Ex-England bowler Liam Plunkett predicts ‘T20 explosion’ in USA


Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
prakash padukone sachin tendulkar cricket news sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK