Navy’s Verma defeated Nitesh Rathva by a mere one second as each of the top five runners beat the course record of 1:04.37s, set by Anish Thapa in 2019

Kalidas Hirave

Listen to this article Satara’s Hirave wins full marathon; Verma, Sonika clinch half-marathons x 00:00

Satara’s Kalidas Hirave missed course record by mere five seconds but won the men’s full marathon whereas Rohit Verma and Sonika finished first in the men’s and women’s half-marathons respectively, in the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hirave recorded a timing of 2 hours, 18 minutes and 19 seconds while Pradeep Singh Chaudhary finished second — five seconds behind.

Hirave walked away with a prize of Rs 3 lakh.

Also Read: Sakshi Malik to flag off 15,000 plus runners at Vasai-Virar marathon

Navy’s Verma defeated Nitesh Rathva by a mere one second as each of the top five runners beat the course record of 1:04.37s, set by Anish Thapa in 2019.

Sonika won the women’s half-marathon with a timing of 1:13.22s.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever