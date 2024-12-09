Breaking News
Satara’s Hirave wins full marathon; Verma, Sonika clinch half-marathons

Updated on: 09 December,2024 06:17 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Navy’s Verma defeated Nitesh Rathva by a mere one second as each of the top five runners beat the course record of 1:04.37s, set by Anish Thapa in 2019

Kalidas Hirave

Satara’s Kalidas Hirave missed course record by mere five seconds but won the men’s full marathon whereas Rohit Verma and Sonika finished first in the men’s and women’s half-marathons respectively, in the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon here on Sunday.


Hirave recorded a timing of 2 hours, 18 minutes and 19 seconds while Pradeep Singh Chaudhary finished second — five seconds behind.


Hirave walked away with a prize of Rs 3 lakh.


Navy’s Verma defeated Nitesh Rathva by a mere one second as each of the top five runners beat the course record of 1:04.37s, set by Anish Thapa in 2019. 

Sonika won the women’s half-marathon with a timing of 1:13.22s.

