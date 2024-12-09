Satara’s Hirave wins full marathon; Verma, Sonika clinch half-marathons

Navy’s Verma defeated Nitesh Rathva by a mere one second as each of the top five runners beat the course record of 1:04.37s, set by Anish Thapa in 2019
Kalidas Hirave
Satara’s Kalidas Hirave missed course record by mere five seconds but won the men’s full marathon whereas Rohit Verma and Sonika finished first in the men’s and women’s half-marathons respectively, in the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon here on Sunday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Hirave recorded a timing of 2 hours, 18 minutes and 19 seconds while Pradeep Singh Chaudhary finished second — five seconds behind.
Hirave walked away with a prize of Rs 3 lakh.
Also Read: Sakshi Malik to flag off 15,000 plus runners at Vasai-Virar marathon
Navy’s Verma defeated Nitesh Rathva by a mere one second as each of the top five runners beat the course record of 1:04.37s, set by Anish Thapa in 2019.
Sonika won the women’s half-marathon with a timing of 1:13.22s.
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever