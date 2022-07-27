Breaking News
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases down but death toll on higher side in July
Washim hijab row: College apologises, parents accept it
Maharashtra: Supporters of Eknath Shinde fare poorly on Praja’s MLA report card
Mumbai: Swine flu, gastro and dengue on the rise
Maharashtra: Now, production of plastic coated and laminated articles banned
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Shooter Anjum Moudgill is a biker babe

Shooter Anjum Moudgill is a biker babe!

Updated on: 27 July,2022 08:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The Olympian recently won a bronze medal in the 50-metre rifle 3-position event at the shooting World Cup in Changwon, Korea. “A night in Chandigarh #bike, #skateboard,” she captioned her post

Shooter Anjum Moudgill is a biker babe!

Anjum Moudgil


India rifle shooter Anjum Moudgil posted a video, riding a bike back home in Chandigarh, for her 21,000-plus Instagram followers on Tuesday.

Also Read: Dropping shooting from CWG 2022 is a move to deny India medals: Vijay Kumar

The Olympian recently won a bronze medal in the 50-metre rifle 3-position event at the shooting World Cup in Changwon, Korea. “A night in Chandigarh #bike, #skateboard,” she captioned her post.


sports sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK