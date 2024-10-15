Sindhu, Lakshya aim to recoup at Denmark Open

At Arena Fyn in Odense, they will hope for better results as they lead India’s challenge in this tournament, the 13th event of the 2024 BWF World Tour.

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen

Indian badminton stars PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will be eager to bounce back from a disappointing resumption to their season when they compete in the USD 850,000 Denmark Open Super 750, starting on Tuesday.

Both players found the going tough in the Arctic Open in Vantaa, Finland, last week where former world champion Sindhu suffered a first-round exit, while 2021 world bronze winner Sen bowed out in the second round.

At Arena Fyn in Odense, they will hope for better results as they lead India’s challenge in this tournament, the 13th event of the 2024 BWF World Tour.

