Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Sindhu Lakshya aim to recoup at Denmark Open

Sindhu, Lakshya aim to recoup at Denmark Open

Updated on: 15 October,2024 07:08 AM IST  |  Odense
Agencies |

At Arena Fyn in Odense, they will hope for better results as they lead India’s challenge in this tournament, the 13th event of the 2024 BWF World Tour.

PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen

Indian badminton stars PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will be eager to bounce back from a disappointing resumption to their season when they compete in the USD 850,000 Denmark Open Super 750, starting on Tuesday.


Both players found the going tough in the Arctic Open in Vantaa, Finland, last week where former world champion Sindhu suffered a first-round exit, while 2021 world bronze winner Sen bowed out in the second round. 


At Arena Fyn in Odense, they will hope for better results as they lead India's challenge in this tournament, the 13th event of the 2024 BWF World Tour.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

