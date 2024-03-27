Breaking News
Sindhu makes winning start at Madrid Masters
Sindhu makes winning start at Madrid Masters

Updated on: 28 March,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Madrid
PTI

Sindhu, who finished as runner-up in the last edition, saw off world no. 49 Zhang 21-16 21-12 in a lop-sided contest.Sindhu, a former world champion, will meet Chinese Taipei’s Huang Yu-Hsun next

Sindhu makes winning start at Madrid Masters

PV Sindhu

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu progressed to the second round of the Madrid Spain Masters with a straight-game win over Canada’s Wen Yu Zhang on Wednesday.


Also Read: Bops-Ebden enter semis


Sindhu, who finished as runner-up in the last edition, saw off world no. 49 Zhang 21-16 21-12 in a lop-sided contest. Sindhu, a former world champion, will meet Chinese Taipei’s Huang Yu-Hsun next.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

