Sindhu makes winning start at Madrid Masters

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu progressed to the second round of the Madrid Spain Masters with a straight-game win over Canada’s Wen Yu Zhang on Wednesday.

Sindhu, who finished as runner-up in the last edition, saw off world no. 49 Zhang 21-16 21-12 in a lop-sided contest. Sindhu, a former world champion, will meet Chinese Taipei’s Huang Yu-Hsun next.

