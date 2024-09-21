Breaking News
Singapore Grand Prix: Lizard brings Singapore Formula 1 practice to a standstill; WATCH

Updated on: 21 September,2024 07:33 PM IST  |  Singapore
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The session was briefly halted after Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso alerted his team over the radio about spotting the lizard in the center of the track

The lizard that caused delay in Singapore Formula 1 practice (Pic: @F1/X)

A sizable lizard made a surprising appearance on the track, prompting the suspension of the third and final Formula 1 practice session for the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix on Saturday.


The session was briefly halted after Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso alerted his team over the radio about spotting the lizard in the center of the track. In response, two track marshals swiftly pursued the long-tailed creature, ensuring the safety of the drivers.




The session resumed shortly thereafter.

Also Read: Formula 2: India's Kush Maini survives terrifying collision, faces post-race penalty

Amidst the commotion, McLaren's Lando Norris emerged as the fastest driver, demonstrating impressive speed and control. Meanwhile, reigning champion Max Verstappen, currently leading the standings, clocked in as the fourth-fastest driver.

Verstappen expressed that his Red Bull car felt significantly improved compared to the previous day’s challenging practice session.

Also Read: F1 split wide open!

As anticipation builds, qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix is scheduled for later on Saturday, with the main race set to take place on Sunday. This weekend's events promise to be electrifying as drivers vie for pole position and aim for a strong performance in the race under the dazzling lights of Singapore.

The unexpected interruption serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of motorsport, where even a lizard can momentarily steal the spotlight. With drivers gearing up for what is expected to be a thrilling race, fans and teams alike are eager to see how the competition unfolds.

The stage is set for an exhilarating showdown in one of the most iconic night races on the Formula 1 calendar.

(With inputs from agencies)

