Sivarajan, Sukant shine as India win 24 medals

S Solaimalai and Sukant Kadam

Sivarajan Solaimalai and Sukant Kadam delivered standout performances, helping India win an impressive 24 medals at the Japan Para Badminton International on Sunday.

India won six gold, nine silver and as many bronze medals in the tournament.

Sivarajan enjoyed a double victory, clinching gold in the men’s singles SH6 class and partnering with Sudarsan Saravanakumar Muthusamy to win the top prize in men’s doubles. Sukant also excelled, taking gold in men’s singles (SL4) and silver in men’s doubles (SL3-SL4) with partner Dinesh Rajaiah. In other events, reigning Paralympic champion Kumar Nitesh claimed silver after a close match against Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara, losing 16-21, 21-18, 19-21 in the SL3 finals.

In women’s SU5, Manisha Ramdass captured gold by defeating Japan’s Mamiko Toyoda 21-12, 21-18, while Neeraj settled for silver in the women’s SL3 category after falling to Coraline Bergeron.

Neeraj also finished second in mixed doubles with Surya Kant Yadav in the SL3-SU5 category.

