St Andrew’s, Don Bosco are state hockey champs

The St Andrew’s College U-19 team

St Andrew’s College (Bandra) and Don Bosco High School (Matunga) emerged U-19 and U-17 Maharashtra state hockey champions respectively at the state-level inter-school hockey tournament organised by the Sports & Youth Services Association, Pune, at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi recently.

The Don Bosco High School (Matunga) U-17 side after winning state hockey titles in Pune recently

Representing Mumbai District in the U-19 segment, the St Andrew’s boys beat Sabhaji Nagar (Aurangabad District) in the quarter-finals and then prevailed over Kolhapur District in the semis before crowning themselves in glory. In the summit clash, the Bandra side beat hosts Pune 1-0 in a closely contested encounter. Jayden Pereira scored the decisive winner for St Andew’s.

In the U-17 category, Don Bosco beat Nashik District 5-2 via the shootout after the score read 1-1 at the end of regulation time. The Matunga school boys had earlier beaten hosts Pune District in the quarters and followed it up with a semi-final win over Latur District. In the final, Nashik District’s Yagnesh Pagare scored in the first quarter before Ratnesh Chile equalised for the Bosco boys. In the shootout, Don Bosco scored through Ratnesh, Suhaan Pawle, Rohan Varkhade and Shraddesh, while the Nashik team converted only once, through Atharva Gonzal.