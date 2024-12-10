Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Swearing penalty Max to help at grassroots program in Rwanda

Swearing penalty: Max to help at grassroots program in Rwanda

Updated on: 10 December,2024 06:23 AM IST  |  Paris
AP , PTI |

The Dutch driver will travel to the Rwandan capital Kigali for the FIA awards ceremony on Friday and it is there he will undertake the work, Britain’s Press Association reported

Max Verstappen

World champion Max Verstappen will help out with a grassroots program in Rwanda as his penalty for swearing during a news conference in Singapore.


Verstappen, who clinched his fourth Formula One drivers’ title last month, was ordered by Formula 1’s governing body FIA to carry out a “work of public interest” after being penalized by the stewards for his language during a news conference in September.


The Dutch driver will travel to the Rwandan capital Kigali for the FIA awards ceremony on Friday and it is there he will undertake the work, Britain’s Press Association reported. A statement Sunday from FIA said: “While in Kigali he will undertake some work with junior competitors as part of the grassroots development program organized by the Rwanda Automobile Club (RAC).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Max Verstappen singapore sports news formula one motor sports

