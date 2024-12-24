Breaking News
Adani Defence acquires majority stake in Air Works India for Rs 400 crore
Fire breaks out in scrap godown in Mumbai, no injuries reported so far
MMRDA accelerates infra push, secures crucial approvals for projects in Mumbai
Mumbai Police recover 3 kg of gold worth Rs 2.4 crore from burglar
Filmmaker Shyam Benegal has died aged 90 after suffering from kidney ailment, confirms daughter
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Tania rues lack of recognition from Delhi govt

Tania rues lack of recognition from Delhi govt

Updated on: 24 December,2024 08:07 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The 38-year-old Arjuna Awardee, who is based in the national capital, said the Delhi government is yet to acknowledge her achievements

Tania rues lack of recognition from Delhi govt

Tania Sachdev

Listen to this article
Tania rues lack of recognition from Delhi govt
x
00:00

Olympiad gold-winning India chess player Tania Sachdev on Monday lamented the “lack of recognition” from the government of Delhi, prompting chief minister Atishi to reach out to her for “thoughts and suggestions” on the matter.


Also Read: ‘There’s a reason Liverpool are top’


The 38-year-old Arjuna Awardee, who is based in the national capital, said the Delhi government is yet to acknowledge her achievements. “Having played for India since 2008, it’s disheartening to see a lack of recognition from the Delhi government for achievements in chess. States that support and celebrate their champions, directly inspire excellence and motivate talent. Sadly, Delhi has yet to take this step,” she posted on her X account.


She tagged Atishi and her ruling Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, urging them to support the state’s chess players. Atishi responded to her post by inviting her for a conversation. “Hi Tania, we have always supported all our athletes, sportsmen and sportswomen, especially in our schools. Would love to meet you and understand what more can be done especially for chess players,” Atishi said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news chess arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK