Tania rues lack of recognition from Delhi govt

The 38-year-old Arjuna Awardee, who is based in the national capital, said the Delhi government is yet to acknowledge her achievements

Tania Sachdev

Olympiad gold-winning India chess player Tania Sachdev on Monday lamented the “lack of recognition” from the government of Delhi, prompting chief minister Atishi to reach out to her for “thoughts and suggestions” on the matter.

The 38-year-old Arjuna Awardee, who is based in the national capital, said the Delhi government is yet to acknowledge her achievements. “Having played for India since 2008, it’s disheartening to see a lack of recognition from the Delhi government for achievements in chess. States that support and celebrate their champions, directly inspire excellence and motivate talent. Sadly, Delhi has yet to take this step,” she posted on her X account.

She tagged Atishi and her ruling Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, urging them to support the state’s chess players. Atishi responded to her post by inviting her for a conversation. “Hi Tania, we have always supported all our athletes, sportsmen and sportswomen, especially in our schools. Would love to meet you and understand what more can be done especially for chess players,” Atishi said.

