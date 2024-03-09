Breaking News
Team Sat Chi storm into semi finals Sindhu loses to Olympic champ Chen
Updated on: 09 March,2024 08:10 AM IST  |  Paris
PTI |

Earlier, Sindhu lost to  Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei of China. The two-time Olympic medallist, however, had to settle for a 24-22, 17-21, 18-21 loss to the second seed and defending champion Chen

Chirag Shetty (right) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in Paris yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stayed on course for the men’s doubles title after reaching the semi-finals with a straight-game win, but PV Sindhu fell short in the women’s singles quarter-finals at the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament here on Friday. The World No. 1 Indian pair, who had won the title in 2022, cruised into the semifinals with a 21-19, 21-13 victory over Thailand’s World No. 32 Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren at the Arena Porte de la Chapelle.


Also Read: India boxer Dev enters pre-quarters


The Asian Games champions will meet world champions and third seeds Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae, who had beaten the Indian duo at the India Open final this year.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty badminton sports news Sports Update
