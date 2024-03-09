Earlier, Sindhu lost to Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei of China. The two-time Olympic medallist, however, had to settle for a 24-22, 17-21, 18-21 loss to the second seed and defending champion Chen

Chirag Shetty (right) and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in Paris yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article Team Sat-Chi storm into semi-finals; Sindhu loses to Olympic champ Chen x 00:00

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stayed on course for the men’s doubles title after reaching the semi-finals with a straight-game win, but PV Sindhu fell short in the women’s singles quarter-finals at the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament here on Friday. The World No. 1 Indian pair, who had won the title in 2022, cruised into the semifinals with a 21-19, 21-13 victory over Thailand’s World No. 32 Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren at the Arena Porte de la Chapelle.

The Asian Games champions will meet world champions and third seeds Kang Min Hyuk and Seo Seung Jae, who had beaten the Indian duo at the India Open final this year.

Earlier, Sindhu lost to Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei of China. The two-time Olympic medallist, however, had to settle for a 24-22, 17-21, 18-21 loss to the second seed and defending champion Chen.

