Tennis ace Caroline Wozniacki less stressed over second pregnancy

Last month, Wozniacki and her basketball star husband David Lee announced on Instagram the arrival of the fourth member of their family

Caroline Wozniacki and baby Olivia

Danish tennis star Caroline Wozniacki is aware about what to expect during her second pregnancy, thanks to her experience with daughter Olivia, one.

Last month, Wozniacki and her basketball star husband David Lee announced on Instagram the arrival of the fourth member of their family.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Thursday, the former World No.1 wrote: “Pregnancy with my second child is nothing like the first time around, I guess most moms can relate to this. This time, Olivia is taking all my attention, and I have less time to think about my pregnancy and to relax.

Also Read: Wimbledon: Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina look to create history

“On the other hand, I am also less stressed about it—I know motherhood and what to expect. And I don’t need to worry about the product jungle. We already have a lot of baby stuff and know what works and what doesn’t. @theofficialbibs #bibsbaby #bibsworld,” she explained.