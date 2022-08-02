Tennis: Venus Williams loses on return to action after more than a year out

Williams lost 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the first round of the Citi Open in Washington in her first singles match since last August

Venus Williams returns a shot to Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Pic/AFP

Venus Williams lost to Canadian Rebecca Marino in her return to singles play after more than a year away, a defeat the seven-time Grand Slam champion chalked up to being rusty.

"I didn't think I played well a lot of the times," Williams said.

"Just trying to shake off some rust. That's just to be expected. All I can do is just play another tournament and play better."

Before the hard-court tune-up for the U.S. Open, Williams last played singles in Chicago on Aug. 23, 2021, when she lost to Su-Wei Hseih. Williams played mixed doubles with Jamie Murray at Wimbledon.

Williams practiced with sister and former doubles partner Serena leading up to the tournament which is not routine for them.

"I think it was a real thrill for the crowd to see us hit together,"Venus said. "I think more than anything, it was just very exciting for the tournament."

