No timeframe or detailed plans have been announced, but Thai officials told local media they envisage the race being run on a street circuit, possibly around the city’s historic centre

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article Thailand keen to host F1 race on Bangkok streets x 00:00

Formula One fans could be treated to the sight of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton roaring around the steamy streets of Bangkok, with Thailand keen to host a race. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin hosted F1 boss Stefano Domenicali on Monday to pitch the government’s vision of bringing a Grand Prix to the sprawling, traffic-clogged Thai capital.

No timeframe or detailed plans have been announced, but Thai officials told local media they envisage the race being run on a street circuit, possibly around the city’s historic centre. “Thailand has the capacity to host Formula One in Bangkok,” Srettha posted on X, after meeting Domenicali.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever