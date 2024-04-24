Breaking News
NCP (SP) files complaint with EC over poll symbol given to independent candidate
Two held with firearms in Thane, 18 live cartridges seized
BJP will be wiped out in south India, its seats to get reduced in north: Aaditya Thackeray
Vehicles used in Viksit Bharat Yatra now being used by BJP: Sena (UBT) leader
Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar gets Y-plus security cover
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Thailand keen to host F1 race on Bangkok streets
<< Back to Elections 2024

Thailand keen to host F1 race on Bangkok streets

Updated on: 24 April,2024 06:40 AM IST  |  Bangkok
AFP |

Top

No timeframe or detailed plans have been announced, but Thai officials told local media they envisage the race being run on a street circuit, possibly around the city’s historic centre

Thailand keen to host F1 race on Bangkok streets

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton. Pics/AFP

Listen to this article
Thailand keen to host F1 race on Bangkok streets
x
00:00

Formula One fans could be treated to the sight of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton roaring around the steamy streets of Bangkok, with Thailand keen to host a race. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin hosted F1 boss Stefano Domenicali on Monday to pitch the government’s vision of bringing a Grand Prix to the sprawling, traffic-clogged Thai capital. 


No timeframe or detailed plans have been announced, but Thai officials told local media they envisage the race being run on a street circuit, possibly around the city’s historic centre. “Thailand has the capacity to host Formula One in Bangkok,” Srettha posted on X, after meeting Domenicali.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton formula one sports news Sports Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK