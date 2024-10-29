Breaking News
This win is for Ferrari, says outgoing Sainz

Updated on: 29 October,2024 08:06 AM IST  |  Mexico City
It brought him a second win this year, his career fourth and Ferrari’s third win in Mexico and first since Alain Prost in 1990

Carlos Sainz said he wanted to claim another victory with Ferrari before leaving for Williams next year and on Sunday he achieved that aim with a masterful triumph in the Mexico City GP. It brought him a second win this year, his career fourth and Ferrari’s third win in Mexico and first since Alain Prost in 1990.


“Everyone knew I wanted it, to get one more win for Ferrari, and to leave the team on a high — I really wanted it,” said Sainz, 30, who learned he will be replaced by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton in January. “Honestly, I really wanted this one, I needed it for myself, I wanted to get it done. Now, four races are left and I want to enjoy it as much as possible and if another one comes I will go for it!”


McLaren feel Verstappen penalties ‘not enough’ after ‘ridiculous’ Mexico move


McLaren team chief Zak Brown praised the race stewards for handing Max Verstappen 20 seconds in penalties on Sunday, adding that it was “probably not enough” after the three-time world champion finished sixth in the Mexico City Grand Prix. Max was penalised for his over-aggressive driving in early stages of the race. “It’s probably not enough. I mean it’s getting a bit ridiculous. I applaud the FIA stewards. Enough is enough. Let’s just have some good clean racing moving forwards,” said Brown.

sports news formula one Max Verstappen mexico city mexico

