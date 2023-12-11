The women’s half marathon was won by Nagpur’s Prajakta Godbole in a relatively slow timing of 1:18.12, pushing behind the fancied Tamsi Singh, who finished in 1:20.09 and third place was Phoolan Pal, coming home in 1:20.28

Tirtha Pun

Listen to this article Tirtha Pun wins Vasai Virar Marathon x 00:00

Tirtha Pun of the Gorkha Regiment (Darjeeling) ended defending champion Mohit Rathor’s dreams of a hat-trick of titles by winning the full marathon in the 11th All-India Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon which concluded in Virar, in the nearby Thane district, on Sunday.

Also Read: Fernandes apologises for Man Utd’s embarrassment v Bournemouth

ADVERTISEMENT

Pun completed the race in 2 hours and 21.48 minutes to bag the honours. Rathor, who kept pace with Pun halfway through the 42-km race, began cramping at the 30km, but he still finished second in 2:26.43. Tadakhe Sikandar Chindhu of Uttarakhand finished third clocking 2:28.36. The men’s half marathon was won by MD Nurhasan with a timing 1:04.45 just eight seconds outside the course record of 1:04.37, set by Anish Thapa in 2022. Coming home in second place was Puneet Yadav in 1:04.49, followed by Arun Rathod, four seconds behind in 1:04.53.

The women’s half marathon was won by Nagpur’s Prajakta Godbole in a relatively slow timing of 1:18.12, pushing behind the fancied Tamsi Singh, who finished in 1:20.09 and third place was Phoolan Pal, coming home in 1:20.28.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever