Tirtha Pun wins Vasai Virar Marathon

Tirtha Pun wins Vasai Virar Marathon

Updated on: 11 December,2023 08:02 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Tirtha Pun

Tirtha Pun of the Gorkha Regiment (Darjeeling) ended defending champion Mohit Rathor’s dreams of a hat-trick of titles by winning the full marathon in the 11th All-India Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Marathon which concluded in Virar, in the nearby Thane district, on Sunday.


Pun completed the race in 2 hours and 21.48 minutes to bag the honours. Rathor, who kept pace with Pun halfway through the 42-km race, began cramping at the 30km, but he still finished second in 2:26.43. Tadakhe Sikandar Chindhu of Uttarakhand finished third clocking 2:28.36. The men’s half marathon was won by MD Nurhasan with a timing 1:04.45 just eight seconds outside the course record of 1:04.37, set by Anish Thapa in 2022. Coming home in second place was Puneet Yadav in 1:04.49, followed by Arun Rathod, four seconds behind in 1:04.53.


The women’s half marathon was won by Nagpur’s Prajakta Godbole in a relatively slow timing of 1:18.12, pushing behind the fancied Tamsi Singh, who finished in 1:20.09 and third place was Phoolan Pal, coming home in 1:20.28.

