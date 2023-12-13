Breaking News
Mumbai: Honey, they’ve shrunk our local trains!
Mumbai: The Charkop clean-up act
Mumbai: ATS arrests Naval apprentice for ‘sharing’ info with Pak operatives
Mumbai: 50 duped with bookings for closed floating diner
Mumbai: Kurla LTT fire started at under-construction pod hotel
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Top bridge honours for Bharati Dey and Aparna Sain

Top bridge honours for Bharati Dey and Aparna Sain

Updated on: 14 December,2023 07:20 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Alka Jain and Devi Bhatnagar emerged runners-up in the tournament, sponsored by Prime Securities

Top bridge honours for Bharati Dey and Aparna Sain

Bharti Dey (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article
Top bridge honours for Bharati Dey and Aparna Sain
x
00:00

Bharati Dey and Aparna Sain claimed Women Pairs top honours at the recent National Ranking Bridge Championships hosted by Bombay Gymkhana


Alka Jain and Devi Bhatnagar emerged runners-up in the tournament, sponsored by Prime Securities. The championship was held under the aegis of the Bridge Federation of India.


Also Read: Prasidh claims hat-trick, Pradosh hits 163 as India A lead by 58 runs on Day 3


Other results:

Mixed Teams: Winner: Sarla Fibres (Vrinda Jhunjhunwala, Arun Puranik, Sumit Mukherjee, Monica Jajoo, Rajeev Khandelwal, Himani Khandelwal) 
Runner up: Kabra Magic (Usha Kabra , Gopinath Manna, Bharati Dey , Sandeep Karmarkar, Marianne Karmarkar)
Mixed Pairs: Winner: Bindiya Kohli-TV Ramani 
Runner up: Monica Jajoo-Sumit Mukherjee 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sports news bombay gymkhana Indian Sports News Sports Update Sports

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK