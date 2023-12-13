Top bridge honours for Bharati Dey and Aparna Sain

Alka Jain and Devi Bhatnagar emerged runners-up in the tournament, sponsored by Prime Securities

Bharti Dey (Pic: AFP)

Bharati Dey and Aparna Sain claimed Women Pairs top honours at the recent National Ranking Bridge Championships hosted by Bombay Gymkhana.

Alka Jain and Devi Bhatnagar emerged runners-up in the tournament, sponsored by Prime Securities. The championship was held under the aegis of the Bridge Federation of India.

Other results:

Mixed Teams: Winner: Sarla Fibres (Vrinda Jhunjhunwala, Arun Puranik, Sumit Mukherjee, Monica Jajoo, Rajeev Khandelwal, Himani Khandelwal)

Runner up: Kabra Magic (Usha Kabra , Gopinath Manna, Bharati Dey , Sandeep Karmarkar, Marianne Karmarkar)

Mixed Pairs: Winner: Bindiya Kohli-TV Ramani

Runner up: Monica Jajoo-Sumit Mukherjee

