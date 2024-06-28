Tough 1st round for Murray while Djokovic has it easy

Breaking News
Updated on: 29 June,2024 06:47 AM IST  |  London
In the women's draw, world number one Iga Swiatek, who recently won a fourth French Open title, meets 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in her opener

Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic

Former champions Andy Murray and Novak Djokovic shrugged off lingering injury concerns on Friday to take their places in the draw for Wimbledon.


Murray, the 2013 and 2016 champion, had appeared certain to miss out on what will be his farewell appearance at the All England Club after undergoing a back operation last weekend. 


Fellow former No. 1 Djokovic, the seven-time champion, also needed surgery earlier this month after suffering a serious knee injury at the French Open. 
Murray will face 38th-ranked Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic who has defeated the British star twice this year. Djokovic, seeded two, will take on 123rd-ranked Vit Kopriv, also of the Czech Republic, who will be making his Wimbledon debut. 


Jannik Sinner, who succeeded Djokovic as Australian Open champion in January, is top seed for Wimbledon and starts his campaign against Germany’s Yannick Hanfmann. Alcaraz, seeded three, is in the same half of the draw as Sinner. The Spaniard tackles 262nd-ranked Mark Lajal of Estonia on Centre Court on Monday.

In the women’s draw, world number one Iga Swiatek, who recently won a fourth French Open title, meets 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin in her opener.

