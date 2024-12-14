Breaking News
Treesa-Gayatri bow out of BWF World Tour Finals

Updated on: 14 December,2024 06:39 AM IST  |  Hangzhou
PTI |

Top

BWF World Tour Finals after losing to Japan's Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida in straight games (17-21, 13-21) in their third and final group A match here on Friday

India's Treesa Jolly (right) and Gayatri Gopichand. Pic/AFP

Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand missed out on a semi-final spot at the BWF World Tour Finals after losing to Japan’s Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida in straight games (17-21, 13-21) in their third and final group A match here on Friday.


