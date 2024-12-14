BWF World Tour Finals after losing to Japan’s Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida in straight games (17-21, 13-21) in their third and final group A match here on Friday

India’s Treesa Jolly (right) and Gayatri Gopichand. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Treesa-Gayatri bow out of BWF World Tour Finals x 00:00

Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand missed out on a semi-final spot at the BWF World Tour Finals after losing to Japan’s Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida in straight games (17-21, 13-21) in their third and final group A match here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever