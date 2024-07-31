Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Triathlon postponed due to poor quality of Seine

Updated on: 31 July,2024 08:18 AM IST  |  Paris
AFP |

In a move that left some athletes angry and Olympic officials scrambling, organisers announced shortly before the men’s event would be delayed by 24 hours

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Olympics men’s triathlon was postponed just hours before it was due to get under way on Tuesday after water quality tests on the River Seine revealed it was still too dirty for swimming, organisers said. 


In a move that left some athletes angry and Olympic officials scrambling, organisers announced shortly before the men’s event would be delayed by 24 hours. A joint statement from Paris 2024 and World Triathlon blamed heavy rain, while forecasts of fresh storms cast doubt on whether any outdoor swimming will be possible this week. “Paris 2024 and World Triathlon reiterate that their priority is the health of the athletes,” the statement said.



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


