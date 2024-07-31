Triathlon postponed due to poor quality of Seine

In a move that left some athletes angry and Olympic officials scrambling, organisers announced shortly before the men’s event would be delayed by 24 hours

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Olympics men’s triathlon was postponed just hours before it was due to get under way on Tuesday after water quality tests on the River Seine revealed it was still too dirty for swimming, organisers said.

In a move that left some athletes angry and Olympic officials scrambling, organisers announced shortly before the men’s event would be delayed by 24 hours. A joint statement from Paris 2024 and World Triathlon blamed heavy rain, while forecasts of fresh storms cast doubt on whether any outdoor swimming will be possible this week. “Paris 2024 and World Triathlon reiterate that their priority is the health of the athletes,” the statement said.

