Verstappen holds off McLarens for 4th Suzuka win

“We still have work to do,” Verstappen said. “But it does show if we nail everything we can be up there”

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen with the trophy on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Max Verstappen won Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix to break a “mini-slump” of two wins from 16 races but needed a drive that his Red Bull team engineer called “perfection” to get it done.

It was Verstappen’s fourth straight victory on the Suzuka circuit in central Japan and breaks the momentum of the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who won the season’s first two races in Australia and China. “We still have work to do,” Verstappen said. “But it does show if we nail everything we can be up there.”

Norris placed second and Piastri was third.

