Breaking News
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway survey on 7th and 8th lines underway
Maharashtra: RPF busts train vending racket
Mumbai: Delivery agent booked for flashing woman at her Girgaum home
Maharashtra weather updates: Freak showers ruin harvest in grape belt
Mumbai: Three years later, BMC to install more trash lifters in city nullahs
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Verstappen holds off McLarens for 4th Suzuka win

Verstappen holds off McLarens for 4th Suzuka win

Updated on: 07 April,2025 08:12 AM IST  |  Suzuka (Japan)
AP , PTI |

Top

“We still have work to do,” Verstappen said. “But it does show if we nail everything we can be up there”

Verstappen holds off McLarens for 4th Suzuka win

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen with the trophy on Sunday. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Verstappen holds off McLarens for 4th Suzuka win
x
00:00

Max Verstappen won Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix to break a “mini-slump” of two wins from 16 races but needed a drive that his Red Bull team engineer called “perfection” to get it done.


Also Read: India’s campaign ends on a high with six medals


It was Verstappen’s fourth straight victory on the Suzuka circuit in central Japan and breaks the momentum of the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who won the season’s first two races in Australia and China. “We still have work to do,” Verstappen said. “But it does show if we nail everything we can be up there.”


Norris placed second and Piastri was third. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Max Verstappen formula one sports news sports Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK