Very bad decision to exclude badminton from CWG: Chirag

Updated on: 24 October,2024 07:48 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

The 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games on Tuesday unveiled a heavily scaled-down roster, excluding hockey, shooting, cricket, badminton and wrestling from the curriculum, a move which will severely hurt India’s medal prospects at the quadrennial event

Chirag Shetty

Former World No. 1 doubles shuttler Chirag Shetty termed the exclusion of badminton from the 2026 Commonwealth Games curriculum a wrong decision, and questioned how the organisers could do away with the most popular sport in the event.


The 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games on Tuesday unveiled a heavily scaled-down roster, excluding hockey, shooting, cricket, badminton and wrestling from the curriculum, a move which will severely hurt India’s medal prospects at the quadrennial event. 


“I think it’s a very bad decision, to be honest. I can say for badminton, I think it’s the most watched sport. It’s definitely one of the most watched sports in the Commonwealth Games,” said Chirag, who along with partner Satwiksairaj Rankireddy is the 2022 Birmingham CWG men’s doubles champions, besides being the mixed team gold medallist at Gold Coast in 2018.

