‘Vinesh, you are a gold medallist of courage’: Bajrang Punia

Updated on: 08 August,2024 07:15 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Every person in the world was praying for you. Every woman felt this medal as a personal medal

Bajrang Punia

Tokyo Olympics bronze medal-winning grappler Bajrang Punia hailed Vinesh Phogat as “a gold medallist of courage and morality” after the Indian grappler was disqualified from her 50 kg gold medal bout for being a few grams over the permissible limit.


“Vinesh, you are a gold medallist of courage and morality. You have fought with great courage. Yesterday, when the Olympic officials weighed you before playing, your weight was absolutely perfect. No one wants to believe what happened this morning. 100 grams. I can’t believe that this has happened to you. The whole country is unable to hold back its tears. Olympic medals of all countries on one side and your medal on the other,” Punia posted on social media platform X.



Also Read: ‘It’s a collective failure’: Wrestling coach Jagmal on Vinesh's disqualification


“Every person in the world was praying for you. Every woman felt this medal as a personal medal. I wish these voices of all the women of the world reach the right place. I hope all women wrestlers of the world at the Olympics will stand in solidarity with Vinesh,” he added.

sports news Tokyo Olympics 2024 Paris Olympics Paris Olympics 2024 Bajrang Punia Vinesh Phogat

