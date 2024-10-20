West Brook wins Fair Haven Trophy

In the hands of jockey Akshay Kumar, West Brook spared a length to Mojito (NS Parmar up) at the wire who spared a nose to Rasputin Anthony Raj up) to grab the runner up berth

West Brook, trained by SS Attaollahi, put in a spirited gallop at a crucial juncture in the Fair Haven Trophy, the feature event of Saturday's eight-race card that was partly conducted under the rain which finally forced cancellation of the last race due to unsuitable underfoot conditions.

In the hands of jockey Akshay Kumar, West Brook spared a length to Mojito (NS Parmar up) at the wire who spared a nose to Rasputin Anthony Raj up) to grab the runner up berth.

The supporting event on the Saturday card, Pune Cantonment Board Trophy, was won by Pure For Sure, trained by Adhirajsingh. Jockey CS Jodha astride the winner hit the front from the word go, and managed to resolutely stay ahead when The General, the hot favourite ridden by apprentice Bharat Singh, tried his best to challenge in the homestretch.

Another wire-to-wire winner was Chat, trained by Hosidar Daji, who swept her rivals off their feet in the 2,000m, DN Zodge Plate for Class III horses. Jockey P Trevor rode Chat.

The first two races on the Saturday card, reserved for horses 4y and older in bottom class, were won by far older horses, and that too, with a measure of comfort. In the opening race Bharat Singh, the promising apprentice who had already opened his account last week with Lord Vader, added another point to his tally when he confidently steered the Rehanullah Khan-trained eight-year-old Moment Of Madness to a facile victory in the opening race, the Legal Steps Plate; and in the very next race seven-year-old Marlboro Man (Haridas Gore up) outclassed his rivals in the Star Millionaire Plate for trainer Subhag Singh.

In the lower division of the Nitrous Plate, jockey A Sandesh astride Fiery Red, trained by Adhirajsingh, was quick to jump out from gate 11, stalked the leader Daulat Mai (V Bunde up) until the turn, then overtook and sailed away for a comfortable victory. Trainer Adhirajsingh, who is already on the way to become the Champion Trainer this season, thus emerged as the sole professional to to score more than once.

The father-son pair of trainer Malesh & Yash Narredu, who were without a win until Saturday, finally broke the jinx and returned to the winner's enclosure with 2y old filly Rosabelle (Planetaire - Rozene) who won the Prudential Champ Trophy on a tight rein.