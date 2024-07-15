Breaking News
Mumbai: Landslide hits train services on Konkan Railway route
Mumbai: CR issues warning after man films dangerous stunt on moving local train
Mumbai: Why are there no Zika cases in city?
Mumbai: Three injured after five rooms of chawl collapse in Kurla
Mumbai: Customs seizes over 4.27 Kg marijuana at CSMIA
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Wife Illi praises Manpreets longevity Hes always keen on proving himself

Wife Illi praises Manpreet’s longevity: He’s always keen on proving himself

Updated on: 15 July,2024 06:38 AM IST  |  New Delhi
IANS |

Top

Seeing him do what he loves and what he is meant to do makes the family very happy and delighted

Wife Illi praises Manpreet’s longevity: He’s always keen on proving himself

Manpreet Singh and Illi Saddique

Listen to this article
Wife Illi praises Manpreet’s longevity: He’s always keen on proving himself
x
00:00

Indian hockey player Manpreet Singh’s wife Illi Saddique pulled back the curtain on the life of the charismatic midfielder, delving into the highs and lows of his career.


With 370 appearances for India, Manpreet is a veteran in the sport. Illi, the region head of the South Asia market for one of the top universities in Malaysia, is also a mother to their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Jasmine Kaur Powar. “Delighted. We are super proud, super excited, and super stoked to see him play his fourth Olympics. 


Seeing him do what he loves and what he is meant to do makes the family very happy and delighted. When I speak to his mother, we always say that the journey from playing his first game, his first tournament, to going on to play his fourth Olympics is something we never imagined. But he keeps proving himself, and he loves playing for the nation,” Illi said in the latest episode of Hockey Te Charcha, Familia.


Last year, the Indian men’s team won gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games, securing automatic qualification for the Paris Olympics, marking Manpreet’s fourth appearance in this prestigious competition.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Manpreet Singh sports news hockey news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK