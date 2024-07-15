Wife Illi praises Manpreet’s longevity: He’s always keen on proving himself

Seeing him do what he loves and what he is meant to do makes the family very happy and delighted

Manpreet Singh and Illi Saddique

Indian hockey player Manpreet Singh’s wife Illi Saddique pulled back the curtain on the life of the charismatic midfielder, delving into the highs and lows of his career.

With 370 appearances for India, Manpreet is a veteran in the sport. Illi, the region head of the South Asia market for one of the top universities in Malaysia, is also a mother to their two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Jasmine Kaur Powar. “Delighted. We are super proud, super excited, and super stoked to see him play his fourth Olympics.

Seeing him do what he loves and what he is meant to do makes the family very happy and delighted. When I speak to his mother, we always say that the journey from playing his first game, his first tournament, to going on to play his fourth Olympics is something we never imagined. But he keeps proving himself, and he loves playing for the nation,” Illi said in the latest episode of Hockey Te Charcha, Familia.

Last year, the Indian men’s team won gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games, securing automatic qualification for the Paris Olympics, marking Manpreet’s fourth appearance in this prestigious competition.

