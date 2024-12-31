Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > World Blitz Cship Humpy eyeing a grand double

World Blitz C'ship: Humpy eyeing a grand double

Updated on: 31 December,2024 08:11 AM IST  |  New York
PTI |

Humpy had on Sunday capped a wonderful year for Indian chess, defeating Irene Sukandar of Indonesia to emerge the FIDE Women’s World Rapid Chess champion

Koneru Humpy. Pic/PTI

World Blitz C'ship: Humpy eyeing a grand double
Having achieved the monumental feat of winning the World Rapid chess title for a second time, Indian stalwart Koneru Humpy would be eyeing a grand double when the FIDE World Blitz Championship commences here on Tuesday.


Also Read: Ethiopian runners Berhanu, Minsewo set to defend titles


Humpy had on Sunday capped a wonderful year for Indian chess, defeating Irene Sukandar of Indonesia to emerge the FIDE Women’s World Rapid Chess champion.


The Indian had won the event back in 2019 at Georgia and, on Sunday, became only the second player after China’s Ju Wenjun to clinch the title a second time.
At stake is not just the title but a chance to win another USD 60,000 (around R50 lakh) cheque.

