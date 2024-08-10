Wrestler Antim Panghal returns to India after controversy

The wrestler grabbed headlines on Wednesday after she tried to facilitate her sister’s entry into the athletes village through her accreditation card, after which they were summoned by police

Antim Panghal

Indian wrestler Antim Panghal, who found herself in a soup following a disciplinary breach at the Olympic Games’ athletes village in Paris, returned to country on Friday.

The wrestler grabbed headlines on Wednesday after she tried to facilitate her sister’s entry into the athletes village through her accreditation card, after which they were summoned by police.

The incident left the country embarrassed and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) furious and the apex sports body promptly decided to fly Panghal and her support staff back home after the act of transgression was brought to its notice by the French authorities.

Although the world championship bronze medallist said she did not “intend to do anything wrong,” she is expected to face disciplinary action for violating the rules inside the athletes village.

