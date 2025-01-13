Fortunately, a heartening update followed as the organization later confirmed contact had been made with Melina, and she was safe

Melina Nava Perez, flames rise near homes in California (Pic: X/AFP)

The devastating wildfires raging through Los Angeles, California, have sent shockwaves across the globe. These relentless blazes have claimed the lives of 24 people and caused property damage amounting to millions of dollars.

Each day, hundreds of residents are being evacuated as the fires continue their path of destruction, leaving behind a trail of despair and heartbreak.

Amid this chaos, a chilling development emerged when former WWE star Melina Nava Perez reportedly went missing. The Matter Of Pride Wrestling community shared their concern on X (formerly Twitter), reporting that Melina, a two-time WWE Diva Champion, was unresponsive and unreachable.

Their post read: "URGENT: @RealMelina. We're deeply concerned as WWE Legend Melina has been unresponsive amidst the troubling events unfolding in Los Angeles. If anyone has seen or heard from her, please report her safe. Any information helps. Thank you. Please share."

Fortunately, a heartening update followed as the organization later confirmed contact had been made with Melina, and she was safe. They expressed gratitude for the support and shared: "We're relieved to share that Melina has made contact and is safe. We want to thank everyone for their concern, support, and outreach during this time. Your kindness and compassion mean the world to us."

Melina, born in Los Angeles, transitioned from modeling to wrestling, debuting in WWE in 2004. She gained fame as part of the 'MNM' trio alongside Joey Mercury and Johnny Nitro (John Morrison). Her last WWE appearance came in 2022, but her legacy as a two-time Diva Champion keeps her name etched in wrestling history.

As the wildfires wreak havoc, other notable figures have also faced devastating losses. American swimming legend Gary Hall Jr., a resident of Pacific Palisades, was among those forced to flee as flames engulfed his home. Tragically, he lost all ten of his prized Olympic medals in the fire.

Describing the harrowing experience, Hall said: "It was worse than any apocalypse movie you've ever seen and 1,000 times worse."

The swimmer recounted the chaos and terror of the evacuation: "It's mayhem in Los Angeles. We were surrounded by flames. The embers were raining down on me as I jumped into my car. I had time to grab my dog and just a couple of personal items. It's just every person for themselves."

Hall’s Olympic accolades included five golds, three silvers, and two bronzes earned across the 1996 Atlanta, 2000 Sydney, and 2004 Athens Games. Yet, in the face of the inferno, there was no time to retrieve them.

Reflecting on the loss, Hall said: "I did think about the medals. I did not have time to get them. Everyone wants to know, did the medals burn? Yeah, everything burnt. It's something I can live without. I guess everything is just stuff. It'll take some hard work to start over. What can you do?"