Onam 2024: Enjoy a feast at these places in Mumbai

Updated on: 15 September,2024 10:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Nasrin Modak Siddiqi | smdmail@mid-day.com

This Onam, indulge in a traditional sadhya across the city, with a delightful array of dishes

Onam 2024: Enjoy a feast at these places in Mumbai

Representation Pic

Onam 2024: Enjoy a feast at these places in Mumbai
Head to Banana Leaf for 24 items, including seven to eight subzi varieties and two sweet dishes. This year, there’s a mini sadya for children too.  
Price: Rs 599 onwards  
Call: 9920894060


Kerala Café, Vasai serves an unlimited 22-item vegetarian spread. And they’ll keep serving until you’re satisfied!  
Price:* Rs 899 onwards  
*Call: 7888084499




Kerala Ottupura’s takeaway-only meal in Kolshet, Thane includes 22 items, with their banana pradhman coming highly recommended.  
Price: Rs 699 onwards  
Call: 7977243749 

Just Kerala, a family-run restro-bar at Chakala, serves 26 items including three curries, over 10 subzis, accompaniments and three sweet dishes. Takeaway is available too.  
Price: Rs 1,300 onwards  
Call: 8928987146   

Nair on Fire offers both veg and non-veg options with a unique mix of traditional and uncommon flavours such as raw banana stir fry and nadan chicken curry.  
Price: Rs 1,795 onwards  
Call: 9324059522 

Walk into the Sadya Festival at South of Vindhyas Restaurant for a menu featuring 56 authentic dishes.
Price: Rs 2,199 onwards  
Call: 7506010316

