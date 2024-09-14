This Onam, indulge in a traditional sadhya across the city, with a delightful array of dishes

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Onam 2024: Enjoy a feast at these places in Mumbai x 00:00

Head to Banana Leaf for 24 items, including seven to eight subzi varieties and two sweet dishes. This year, there’s a mini sadya for children too.

>>>

Price: Rs 599 onwards

Call: 9920894060

ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala Café, Vasai serves an unlimited 22-item vegetarian spread. And they’ll keep serving until you’re satisfied!

>>>

Price:* Rs 899 onwards

*Call: 7888084499

Kerala Ottupura’s takeaway-only meal in Kolshet, Thane includes 22 items, with their banana pradhman coming highly recommended.

>>>

Price: Rs 699 onwards

Call: 7977243749

Just Kerala, a family-run restro-bar at Chakala, serves 26 items including three curries, over 10 subzis, accompaniments and three sweet dishes. Takeaway is available too.

>>>

Price: Rs 1,300 onwards

Call: 8928987146

Nair on Fire offers both veg and non-veg options with a unique mix of traditional and uncommon flavours such as raw banana stir fry and nadan chicken curry.

>>>

Price: Rs 1,795 onwards

Call: 9324059522

Walk into the Sadya Festival at South of Vindhyas Restaurant for a menu featuring 56 authentic dishes.

>>>

Price: Rs 2,199 onwards

Call: 7506010316