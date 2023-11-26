Check in for culture

For seven years, Abode Bombay in Colaba has been offering hospitality with a side of curated experiences, from secret suppers and vinyl listening sessions, to discussions on heritage

A #JazzKissa listening session, curated by Abode Bombay’s frequent collaborator The Revolver Club. PICS COURTESY/ABODE BOMBAY

Lansdowne House, a slim building in the heart of Colaba, was once the home of Baghdadi Jewish merchant and philanthropist David Sassoon in the early 20th century. A hundred years later, its quarters are still full of life and chatter, thanks to Abode Bombay—a boutique hotel housed in the building—and the visitors it draws. The hotel is living out its second life after being a guesthouse for three decades. The 25-room establishment has been defined by a personal touch since its revamp in 2013.

Particularly noteworthy is Abode Bombay’s curation of events over the last seven years, ranging from secret suppers and vinyl listening sessions, to discussions on heritage and design. “Our goal is to provide a glimpse into the unique character of Mumbai,” says Abedin Sham, owner of the Abode line of hotels, which also has outposts in Sri Lanka. “We understand that a city is shaped by its history, people, and creative expressions, and we aim to deepen our guests’ understanding beyond the typical tourist attractions.”

The idea that they must put their guests first has defined their programming, resulting in a number of self-care-oriented experiences too. “In the realm of relaxation, we’ve introduced sound meditation to create a tranquil space. These sessions go beyond simple relaxation, offering a chance for introspection,” Sham explains.

The latest offerings in the hotel’s programming have included workshops in modular type and shibori tie-dye techniques, as well as a gig by the British jazz band The Ticklers. In the past, the hotel has joined hands with SoFar Sounds, Trove Experiences, The Bombay Jazz Club and Svasa Life as well.

“I am actively looking for chances to team up with partners who get what we’re about,” Sham says, “We’re picky about who we collaborate with. When we talk about key fits in our collaboration strategy, it just means we want partners who vibe with us and bring something unique to the table.” Abode Bombay relies on happy word-of-mouth to reach out to people, allowing their reputation to grow naturally.

A recent, community-oriented collaboration that stands out is a perfume-making co-hosted by NASO Profumi, where guests also tested out a newly-made house scent. “Our commitment to community building is not mere marketing strategy; it genuinely reflects our belief in the power of shared experiences and our desire to bring people together in meaningful ways,” Sham asserts. Aside from these big-ticket experiences, the hotel also tries to include guests in other events, such as Ganesh visarjan viewings. “These gestures leave a positive impression, creating lasting memories for guests,” Sham says.

