Coast to coast: This new restaurant in Vikhroli serves wide variety of seafood

Sri Lankan Prawn Curry

There’s no dearth of restaurants serving seafood in Mumbai. Taking advantage of the availability of fresh seafood, a new one, TAT has opened doors inside a commercial complex in Vikhroli’s Godrej Two. TAT means coast in Hindi, and so naturally the decor has marine and nautical elements. The mostly blue interiors are adorned with white corals and shells. Shelves are lined with wooden anchors and metal shells, and tables have oblong plates reminiscent of shells, complete with napkins folded like boats.

TAT in Vikhroli brings coastal vibes to the city, serving up fresh seafood delights from across Indian subcontinental shores. Pic/Satej Shinde

The menu has ample variety, including chakna, appetisers, and main courses—divided according to the different fish available. There are several drinks and desserts, too, and while we appreciate the ample options, they are honestly a tad overwhelming. We decided on the bombil fry (Rs 500), a classic choice that never disappoints. The crispy rawa-fried fish is thinly sliced and incredibly fresh, delivering a burst of flavour in every bite. It’s so well done we’d happily return just for it.

Our drinks arrive next: Sticking to mocktails (it was a dry day), we tried the kaapi martini (Rs 650), a mix of cold brew coffee, banana, pineapple honey, and citrus. It was refreshing, but we could barely taste the coffee. As for the solkadhi (Rs 100), we have had better; it lacked the punch and flavour we expected.



Bombil fry

While our mains were delayed, we snacked on poppadums and were promptly informed of a miscommunication with the kitchen. The chef apologised, and given it was the second week since opening, we put it down to teething issues; seeing the chef and service team engage with patrons for feedback was reassuring. When our Sri Lankan prawn curry (Rs 300) and Malabar parotta (Rs 150) finally arrived, the latter was delightfully crispy and soft. The prawn curry with its silky coconut base and fresh prawns was worth the wait, and had a pleasantly light, spicy kick.



Millet Thuzhavai

We wrapped up our meal with a mixed millet sheera called millet thuzhavai (Rs 100). A mix of sawa (barnyard), kangani (foxtail) and kodo millet, it was light, warm, and infused with coconut and pandan essence, sweetened with jaggery. This dessert was the highlight of our afternoon. Overall, the menu is refreshingly straightforward, featuring timeless recipes that cater to all tastes, including plenty of vegetarian options. For those visiting, TAT provides a comforting and satisfying meal. We’d certainly return to explore more of their extensive menu if nothing.

What: TAT

At: Floor, Godrej Tower, 2 Restaurant 1, Eastern Express Highway, near The Trees by Taj, Pirojshanagar, Vikhroli

Timings: 12 PM to 1:30 AM

Rating : good

TAT did not know about our visit. Sunday mid-day reviews anonymously and pays for meals.

