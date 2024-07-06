From art to comedy: Indulge in these unique experiences in Mumbai this July

Amazing Thailand Food Festival 2024 » AT: Corona Garden Bandra; When: July 5 - 7, 12 PM Onwards; Price: Rs 299

No one puts baby in the corner!

Always thought you had a funny bone in you? Crash Burn Learn, a two-day stand up workshop led by seasoned comedian Aditi Mittal, will make you get up off that audience chair and grab the mic.

Where: Cat Cafe Studio, Andheri

When: July 20

Price: Rs 10,000

To book: bookmyshow.com

The Monsoon Canvas

Turn your umbrella into a canvas with this umbrella doodling workshop, organised by We Learn. Under the guidance of expert artists, this workshop will let you explore your creativity with a splash of colour to your monsoon bestfriend.

Where: We-Learn Art Studio, Andheri

When: July 6

Price: Rs 649

To book: insider.in

Painting through the Kutchi tales

Get ready to delve into the folk tales of Kutch with a Kutchi Lippan Art workshop by The Art Shack in the city. From creating intricate designs to seeking a step-by-step guide, this workshop also lets participants take their artworks home.

Where: Mira’s Bistro, Kandivali

When: July 14

Price: Rs 1,400

To book: Instagram: The artshack

Sweet Creations

Culinary Craft is bringing a treat for all the sweet tooths out there with their macaron baking class in the city. From expert tips and tricks for a perfect round macaron to elaborate recipes for delicious fillings like red velvet and lemon meringue, this baking class will truly leave you coming for more.

Where: Culinary Craft, Powai

When: July 20

Price: Rs 3,950

To book: bookmyshow.com

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Esha Nagar

Cultural workshop coach

AVAILABLE FOR: Cultural workshops for brands and organisations

PRICE: Rs 5 lakh onwards

CONTACT: 7738542233

RECOMMENDED BY: Prerna Jha, marketing professional at Jio Studios. “The Pegboard team is effectively tackling the underlying issues faced in a company. If we aim to enact a long-term change, then these original ideas and culture bridges will be crucial.”



Curated by Sanjeevni Iyer, Anadya Narain and Shreemayi Nainwal