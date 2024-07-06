From art to comedy: Indulge in these unique experiences in Mumbai this July

Amazing Thailand Food Festival 2024 » AT: Corona Garden Bandra; When: July 5 - 7, 12 PM Onwards; Price: Rs 299
Representation Pic
No one puts baby in the corner!
Always thought you had a funny bone in you? Crash Burn Learn, a two-day stand up workshop led by seasoned comedian Aditi Mittal, will make you get up off that audience chair and grab the mic.
>>>
Where: Cat Cafe Studio, Andheri
When: July 20
Price: Rs 10,000
To book: bookmyshow.com
ADVERTISEMENT
The Monsoon Canvas
Turn your umbrella into a canvas with this umbrella doodling workshop, organised by We Learn. Under the guidance of expert artists, this workshop will let you explore your creativity with a splash of colour to your monsoon bestfriend.
>>>
Where: We-Learn Art Studio, Andheri
When: July 6
Price: Rs 649
To book: insider.in
Painting through the Kutchi tales
Get ready to delve into the folk tales of Kutch with a Kutchi Lippan Art workshop by The Art Shack in the city. From creating intricate designs to seeking a step-by-step guide, this workshop also lets participants take their artworks home.
>>>
Where: Mira’s Bistro, Kandivali
When: July 14
Price: Rs 1,400
To book: Instagram: The artshack
Sweet Creations
Culinary Craft is bringing a treat for all the sweet tooths out there with their macaron baking class in the city. From expert tips and tricks for a perfect round macaron to elaborate recipes for delicious fillings like red velvet and lemon meringue, this baking class will truly leave you coming for more.
>>>
Where: Culinary Craft, Powai
When: July 20
Price: Rs 3,950
To book: bookmyshow.com
Meet a person with a skill you can use
Esha Nagar
Cultural workshop coach
>>>
AVAILABLE FOR: Cultural workshops for brands and organisations
PRICE: Rs 5 lakh onwards
CONTACT: 7738542233
RECOMMENDED BY: Prerna Jha, marketing professional at Jio Studios. “The Pegboard team is effectively tackling the underlying issues faced in a company. If we aim to enact a long-term change, then these original ideas and culture bridges will be crucial.”
Curated by Sanjeevni Iyer, Anadya Narain and Shreemayi Nainwal