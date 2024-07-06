Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Enforce 2016 Hawkers Policy’, demands union
Maharashtra: Ratnagiri to get India’s first maritime university spread across 50 acres of land
Maharashtra: Panchavati Express’s coaches detach in Kasara
Mumbai: BMC might trim water supply to shops, offices
Thane: Five kids rescued from Mumbra hill in late-night rescue op
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > From art to comedy Indulge in these unique experiences in Mumbai this July

From art to comedy: Indulge in these unique experiences in Mumbai this July

Updated on: 07 July,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Team SMD |

Top

Amazing Thailand Food Festival 2024 » AT: Corona Garden Bandra; When: July 5 - 7, 12 PM Onwards; Price: Rs 299

From art to comedy: Indulge in these unique experiences in Mumbai this July

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
From art to comedy: Indulge in these unique experiences in Mumbai this July
x
00:00


No one puts baby in the corner!
Always thought you had a funny bone in you? Crash Burn Learn, a two-day stand up workshop led by seasoned comedian Aditi Mittal, will make you get up off that audience chair and grab the mic. 
>>>
Where: Cat Cafe Studio, Andheri
When: July 20
Price: Rs 10,000
To book: bookmyshow.com



The Monsoon Canvas
Turn your umbrella into a canvas with this umbrella doodling workshop, organised by We Learn. Under the guidance of expert artists, this workshop will let you explore your creativity with a splash of colour to your monsoon bestfriend. 
>>>
Where: We-Learn Art Studio, Andheri
When: July 6
Price: Rs 649
To book: insider.in

Painting through the Kutchi tales
Get ready to delve into the folk tales of Kutch with a Kutchi Lippan Art workshop by  The Art Shack in the city. From creating intricate designs to seeking a step-by-step guide, this workshop also lets participants take their artworks home.
>>>
Where: Mira’s Bistro, Kandivali
When: July 14
Price: Rs 1,400 
To book: Instagram: The artshack

Sweet Creations
Culinary Craft is bringing a treat for all the sweet tooths out there with their macaron baking class in the city.  From expert tips and tricks for a perfect round macaron to elaborate recipes for delicious fillings like red velvet and lemon meringue, this baking class will truly leave you coming for more. 
>>>
Where: Culinary Craft, Powai
When: July 20
Price: Rs 3,950
To book: bookmyshow.com

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Esha Nagar
Cultural workshop coach
>>>
AVAILABLE FOR: Cultural workshops for brands and organisations
PRICE: Rs 5 lakh onwards
CONTACT: 7738542233

RECOMMENDED BY: Prerna Jha, marketing professional at Jio Studios. “The Pegboard team is effectively tackling the underlying issues faced in a company. If we aim to enact a  long-term change, then these original ideas and culture bridges will be crucial.”

Curated by Sanjeevni Iyer, Anadya Narain and Shreemayi Nainwal

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style sunday mid-day mumbai Lifestyle news culture news Arts and culture

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK