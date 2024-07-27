AT: Sannidhi Restaurant; Price: Rs 899 per person When: Every Monday to Friday, Where: Vasanji Lalji Rd, Kandivali, To Book: 88792 20130

Representation Pic

From food to trekking: Why you can indulge in these activities in Mumbai this week

A hidden gem

Getting away from the city to spend time amid the greenery of the Western Ghats is every Mumbaikar’s favourite escape. Join “Off The Grid Glamps” as they lead you through a village and towards the Aadoshi Range of waterfalls. Along with adventurous hikes, their itinerary offers thrilling activities like kayaking and open water swimming followed by a local cuisine-based lunch.

Where: Off the Grid Glamps, Khopoli

When: July 31 onwards

Price: Rs 1,650

To Book: insider.in

Vibe & dine

Discover the musician within you at this hands-on music production workshop for beginners, where you can create your own original track! Later, you can unwind with a delicious meal!

Where: Hilltop Studios, Borivali

When: August 4-6

Price: Rs 3,999

To book: bookmyshow.com

Comedy ka tadka

Get ready to laugh your socks off! The hilarious Aakash Mehta is back with a brand-new set of jokes, side-splitting stories, and rib-tickling interactions. Join your friendly neighbourhood comedian for an evening filled with humour and unforgettable fun. So, book your tickets to witness one of the funniest comedy acts live on stage.

Where: Magna Bar and Kitchen, Thane

When: August 4

Price: Rs 499 Onwards

To Book: bookmyshow

Childhood joys

Relive your childhood memories with NMACC’s second edition of “Bachpan”, a festival that encourages kids to learn more about arts and culture. The festival offers kids a glimpse into the robotics world, along with theatre, music and dance!

Where: NMACC

When: August 3

Price: Rs 250 onwards

To Book: bookmyshow.com

The wellness recipe

The hashtag #PehlePetPoojaPhirKaamDooja perfectly captures the essence of “Ras”, a cooking class by Chef Amrita Kaur. This workshop uses holistic Ayurvedic principles in cooking that promote healthy skin, strong metabolism and immunity.

Where: Najaf Apartments, Bandra

When: July 31

Price: Rs 4,500

To Book: urbanaut.com

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Pooja Sathe

Dog Trainer & Behaviourist

Founder of Crazy K9 Campers, a dog training centre and pet getaway organiser.

AVAILABLE FOR:

-Puppy Training

-Pet Weekend Getaways

-Behaviour Consultation and more

Contact: 9820596903

Pooja Sathe, a dedicated dog behaviourist and trainer, founded Crazy K9 Campers with a simple yet adventurous mission: to make travelling with our canine companions an easy and fun reality. “The whole idea behind Crazy K9 Campers was to enable people to enjoy outdoor adventures and travel experiences with their dogs,” she says. Crazy K9 Campers offers a suite of services that cater to both pups and their humans—from pet training for young puppies and first-time owners to those pooches who missed out on essential training while growing up. Their weekend pet getaways are a delight, offering dogs and their owners a mini-vacation together with exciting activities.

RECOMMENDED BY: Nikhil Jain, a pet owner. “Pooja and Kedar are amazing hosts who take care to make getaways comfortable and fun for puppies and their families too! The outdoor activities were the highlight for us and our dog Novi.”