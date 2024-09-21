Need something cool to do with your crew? Check out these DIY kits for adults to level up the creative game

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Want to do something creative with friends? Check out these DIY kits for adults x 00:00

Sprucing up knick-knacks

ADVERTISEMENT

The crew at All Things Love DIY knows creativity should be for everyone, not just those who can visit their vibrant studio in Dadar. That’s why they’ve rolled out a range of DIY kits for all ages. Whether you’re diving into a new hobby or reviving an old fave, these kits cover everything from fridge magnets and mosaic art to string art.

>>>

All Things Love DIY Studio

PRICE: Rs 500 onwards

TO ORDER: allthingslove.in

Home decor upgrade

Vibe with Indian handicrafts through KalaKali’s kits that bring traditional art right to your doorstep! From block printing and brush lettering to natural soap making and bookbinding, explore herbal tie and dye, indigo clamp dyeing, and more. Perfect for crafting cool items such as origami cloth bags and paper mache artecrafts.

>>>

KalaKali

PRICE: Rs 699 onwards

TO ORDER: shopkalakali.com

Keep blooms vibrant

This flower-pressing toolkit is your go-to for keeping blooms fresh forever. Ideal for wild flowers, the toolset includes sturdy boards and reusable sheets, perfect for trips and hikes.

>>>

Leafy Affair

Price : Rs 3,999 onwards

TO ORDER: leafyaffair.com

Traditional artworks

Connect with your roots using Me Meraki’s Traditional Indian Art DIY kits. Perfect for exploring classic styles like Madhubani, Warli, and Kalamkari, these kits come with all you need to dive into India’s rich artistic heritage.

>>>

MeMeraki

PRICE: Rs 250 onwards

TO ORDER: memeraki.com

Fabric and prints

Potli is all about celebrating India’s epic culture and art and wearing it or adorning your home with it. Their DIY kits for block printing, colouring, folk art, and doll-making mix vibrant culture with hands-on fun. Dive into India’s artistic heritage with kits that make crafting accessible and enjoyable for everyone.

>>>

Potli

Price : Rs 299 onwards

TO ORDER: potli.org