Navroze: Guide to explore Zoroastrian cuisine in Mumbai

Spring is off to a new start—Navroze is a great time to explore Zoroastrian cuisine if you haven’t already

A hearty spread

Culinary veteran Ratan Tata Institute (RTI) is serving a hearty bhonu spread with patra ni macchi, kid gosht, chicken berry pulao dal, mawa ni potli, sev and raspberry. There is also a dessert box with pistachio rose pound cake, Parsi sev in a jar, honey nut tarts, mawa ni poli, white chocolate pistachio fish and hazelnut Belgian chocolate chip cookies that you can pick for yourself or gift your loved ones.

RTI

WHERE: All outlets

PRICE: Rs 1,250 onwards

TO ORDER: 8828496776

Straight from Iran

For their special Navroze menu, Cafe Iranii Chai has a special spread of zereshk polow (popularly known as berry pulao), ghormeh sabzi ( Iranian herb stew) and kebab tabei (pan-fried kebabs with rice). The ingredients are sourced from Iran which makes the dishes taste authentic.

Cafe Iranii Chai

WHERE: Mahim and Chembur

Price: Rs 380 onwards

TO ORDER: 9820285577

Twist on the classics

On the Navroze menu of The Good Choice by Hoshang Velati are timeless classics like Parsi Shepard’s pie, Gallentine’s jardaloo salli chicken, cocktail pulao dar, and lagan nu custard. The best part...ordering the full menu means that you get complimentary chicken and mango salad, achar, sariya and rotli.

TGC by Hoshang Velati

PRICE: Rs 100 onwards

TO ORDER: 9833997744

A special time

We love the contemporary take of Iranian cafés at SodaBottleOpenerWala. Steering away from their usual bhonu, this time Chef Irfan Pabaney has a whole spread to choose from. From lagan nu stew to paneer patio to badami kofta curry, margi nu salan, badami gosht and Persian pudding with coffee ice cream—take your pick.

SodaBottleOpenerWala

PRICE: Rs 325 onwards

TO ORDER: 7208871560

Taste of home

Mutton raan sukka with fried potatoes is her speciality and goes out for special Navroze family dinner orders but if you look at her menu, there is a long list of dishes you can pre-order from Mithtu by Mahafrin Gotla Umrigar’s authentic specialities. These include bhing ni gharab nu pickle, vasanu, prawn patio and patra ni macchi.

Mithtu by Mahafrin Gotla Umrigar

PRICE: Rs 100 onwards

TO ORDER: 9833618528

Same old, same old

Thank god that some things in life are a constant. Like the Gallops Navroze menu celebrating Parsi culinary excellence. From a selection of homemade pickles, papads and chutneys, meticulously crafted from authentic family recipes. Our favourites: Aflatoon akuri, Fareedoon na farcha, kolmi curry, Udvada nu sancha nu mango ice cream and of course, the doodh na puff.

Gallops

PRICE: Rs 299 onwards

TO ORDER: 69600111

Colony special

On Dadar Parsi Colony’s favourite homechef Meher Sinor’s Navroze menu is patra ni macchi (of course), jardaloo salli chicken, mutton pulao dal, kheema cutlets, strawberry mousse, boozy mousse and sagan ni sev.

Sweet Memories by Meher Sinor

PRICE: Rs 1,800 onwards

TO ORDER: 9820127945