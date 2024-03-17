Navroze: Guide to explore Zoroastrian cuisine in Mumbai

Spring is off to a new start—Navroze is a great time to explore Zoroastrian cuisine if you haven’t already
Representation Pic
A hearty spread
Culinary veteran Ratan Tata Institute (RTI) is serving a hearty bhonu spread with patra ni macchi, kid gosht, chicken berry pulao dal, mawa ni potli, sev and raspberry. There is also a dessert box with pistachio rose pound cake, Parsi sev in a jar, honey nut tarts, mawa ni poli, white chocolate pistachio fish and hazelnut Belgian chocolate chip cookies that you can pick for yourself or gift your loved ones.
>>>
RTI
WHERE: All outlets
PRICE: Rs 1,250 onwards
TO ORDER: 8828496776
ADVERTISEMENT
Straight from Iran
For their special Navroze menu, Cafe Iranii Chai has a special spread of zereshk polow (popularly known as berry pulao), ghormeh sabzi ( Iranian herb stew) and kebab tabei (pan-fried kebabs with rice). The ingredients are sourced from Iran which makes the dishes taste authentic.
>>>
Cafe Iranii Chai
WHERE: Mahim and Chembur
Price: Rs 380 onwards
TO ORDER: 9820285577
Twist on the classics
On the Navroze menu of The Good Choice by Hoshang Velati are timeless classics like Parsi Shepard’s pie, Gallentine’s jardaloo salli chicken, cocktail pulao dar, and lagan nu custard. The best part...ordering the full menu means that you get complimentary chicken and mango salad, achar, sariya and rotli.
>>>
TGC by Hoshang Velati
PRICE: Rs 100 onwards
TO ORDER: 9833997744
A special time
We love the contemporary take of Iranian cafés at SodaBottleOpenerWala. Steering away from their usual bhonu, this time Chef Irfan Pabaney has a whole spread to choose from. From lagan nu stew to paneer patio to badami kofta curry, margi nu salan, badami gosht and Persian pudding with coffee ice cream—take your pick.
>>>
SodaBottleOpenerWala
PRICE: Rs 325 onwards
TO ORDER: 7208871560
Taste of home
Mutton raan sukka with fried potatoes is her speciality and goes out for special Navroze family dinner orders but if you look at her menu, there is a long list of dishes you can pre-order from Mithtu by Mahafrin Gotla Umrigar’s authentic specialities. These include bhing ni gharab nu pickle, vasanu, prawn patio and patra ni macchi.
>>>
Mithtu by Mahafrin Gotla Umrigar
PRICE: Rs 100 onwards
TO ORDER: 9833618528
Same old, same old
Thank god that some things in life are a constant. Like the Gallops Navroze menu celebrating Parsi culinary excellence. From a selection of homemade pickles, papads and chutneys, meticulously crafted from authentic family recipes. Our favourites: Aflatoon akuri, Fareedoon na farcha, kolmi curry, Udvada nu sancha nu mango ice cream and of course, the doodh na puff.
>>>
Gallops
PRICE: Rs 299 onwards
TO ORDER: 69600111
Colony special
On Dadar Parsi Colony’s favourite homechef Meher Sinor’s Navroze menu is patra ni macchi (of course), jardaloo salli chicken, mutton pulao dal, kheema cutlets, strawberry mousse, boozy mousse and sagan ni sev.
>>>
Sweet Memories by Meher Sinor
PRICE: Rs 1,800 onwards
TO ORDER: 9820127945