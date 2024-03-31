It’s Easter day. Here’s how you can celebrate the weekend

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Easter 2024: Celebrate the weekend with this curated guide x 00:00

As Easter Sunday, the last Sunday of the month, dawns, the bells of the city’s churches proclaim the day of Resurrection, after the 40-day long period of Lent. If you’ve been wondering how to commemorate the Easter weekend, here’s our curation of what to see, eat and do.

The life of Christ

ADVERTISEMENT

In the week leading up to Easter, you’ll find The Passion of the Christ playing on the screens in Christian homes. The 2004 movie, directed by Mel Gibson, is something of a tradition. Featuring Jim Caviezel in the role of Jesus, it seeks to portray the life of the God who came down from Heaven to become the saviour of humanity, and the torturous route to the Cross. Be warned—it is rather graphic.

>>>

WHAT: The Passion of the Christ (2004)

WHERE: Amazon Prime

What the Romans saw

In Risen, the mystery of the ultimate resurrection of Jesus is displayed through the perspective of Clavius, a Roman military officer. After the crucifixion of Jesus, the officer tries to find out the truth of what happened and why the Jews wanted to kill one of their own community. The movie draws inspiration from the four Gospels in the new Testament of the Bible.

>>>

WHAT: Risen (2016)

WHERE: Netflix

Attend a kids’ Easter wonderland

For kiddos who want to dive right into Easter fun, there’s a fest of activities at this Easter Day out. Creative kiddos will enjoy indulging in egg-painting, bunny-headband making, and creating animal masks.

>>>

WHAT: Easter Day Out at Jio World Drive

WHEN: March 31, 12 PM, 3 PM, 4.30 PM, 6 PM, and 7.30 PM

WHERE: Jio World Drive, BKC

PRICE: Rs 799 onwards

TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Participate in an egg treasure hunt

If you’re feeling adventurous and want to spend the day hunting for treasure, this Easter Wonderland is the place to be. Other activities include creating your own Easter-themed glasses and crafting clay figurines at the clay station.

>>>

WHAT: Easter Wonderland at Phoenix Market City

WHERE: Phoenix Market City, Kurla West

WHEN: March 31, 12 PM to 8 PM

PRICE: Rs 100

TO BOOK: insider.in

All about Easter

If you’re a history buff and you’re interested in knowing all about the traditions and observances associated with Easter, check out Christianity UK’s website. Here, you’ll get to read about the first Easter and how it is celebrated throughout the world. The website also has exhaustive research on the months leading up to Easter and its links to the Jewish festival, the Passover. There is also a section on Easter poems, for the literary-minded.

>>>

WHERE: christianity.org.uk

Why is Easter connected to a bunny?

Did you know that the cute bunnies and chocolate eggs really nothing to do with the Christian observance of Easter? In their YouTube episodes, the channel Ancient Architects explains its true origins.

>>>

WHERE: youtube.com

Catch an online service

If you’ve missed the midnight vigil, that takes place on the eve of Easter, fret not. You can check out the YouTube channels of numerous Mumbai Churches, such as Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Mahim, St Joseph’s Church, Mira Road, and The Archdiocese of Bombay

>>>

WHERE: YouTube

Savour the sweetness

Come Easter and the shops of IC Colony, Borivili, are filled with varieties of Easter eggs. You’ll find chocolate versions with a creamy heart, and marzipan-themed goodies like bunnies and eggs. The bakeries also sell hot cross buns.

>>>

WHAT: Easter treats

WHERE: IC Colony, Borivali (West)