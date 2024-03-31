Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC plans annual desilting of city nullahs
Mumbai Police bust MD factory in Sangli, seize crores of rupees in cash
Navi Mumbai: Four college students arrested for peddling LSD
Mumbai: Pretend angadias loot businessman of Rs 1cr
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress loyalist family member joins BJP
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sunday Mid Day News > Easter 2024 Celebrate the weekend with this curated guide
<< Back to Elections 2024

Easter 2024: Celebrate the weekend with this curated guide

Updated on: 31 March,2024 08:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Christalle Fernandes | smdmail@mid-day.com

Top

It’s Easter day. Here’s how you can celebrate the weekend

Easter 2024: Celebrate the weekend with this curated guide

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Easter 2024: Celebrate the weekend with this curated guide
x
00:00

As Easter Sunday, the last Sunday of the month, dawns, the bells of the city’s churches proclaim the day of Resurrection, after the 40-day long period of Lent. If you’ve been wondering how to commemorate the Easter weekend, here’s our curation of what to see, eat and do.


The life of Christ



In the week leading up to Easter, you’ll find The Passion of the Christ playing on the screens in Christian homes. The 2004 movie, directed by Mel Gibson, is something of a tradition. Featuring Jim Caviezel in the role of Jesus, it seeks to portray the life of the God who came down from Heaven to become the saviour of humanity, and the torturous route to the Cross. Be warned—it is rather graphic.
>>>
WHAT: The Passion of the Christ (2004)
WHERE: Amazon Prime

What the Romans saw

In Risen, the mystery of the ultimate resurrection of Jesus is displayed through the perspective of Clavius, a Roman military officer. After the crucifixion of Jesus, the officer tries to find out the truth of what happened and why the Jews wanted to kill one of their own community. The movie draws inspiration from the four Gospels in the new Testament of the Bible.
>>>
WHAT: Risen (2016)
WHERE: Netflix

Attend a kids’ Easter wonderland

For kiddos who want to dive right into Easter fun, there’s a fest of activities at this Easter Day out. Creative kiddos will enjoy indulging in egg-painting, bunny-headband making, and creating animal masks.
>>>
WHAT: Easter Day Out at Jio World Drive
WHEN: March 31, 12 PM, 3 PM, 4.30 PM, 6 PM, and 7.30 PM 
WHERE: Jio World Drive, BKC
PRICE: Rs 799 onwards 
TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com

Participate in an egg treasure hunt

If you’re feeling adventurous and want to spend the day hunting for treasure, this Easter Wonderland is the place to be. Other activities include creating your own Easter-themed glasses and crafting clay figurines at the clay station. 
>>>
WHAT: Easter Wonderland at Phoenix Market City
WHERE: Phoenix Market City, Kurla West  
WHEN: March 31, 12 PM to 8 PM 
PRICE: Rs 100 
TO BOOK: insider.in

All about Easter

If you’re a history buff and you’re interested in knowing all about the traditions and observances associated with Easter, check out Christianity UK’s website. Here, you’ll get to read about the first Easter and how it is celebrated throughout the world. The website also has exhaustive research on the months leading up to Easter and its links to the Jewish festival, the Passover. There is also a section on Easter poems, for the literary-minded.  
>>>
WHERE: christianity.org.uk

Why is Easter connected to a bunny?

Did you know that the cute bunnies and chocolate eggs  really nothing to do with the Christian observance of Easter? In their YouTube episodes, the channel Ancient Architects explains its true origins. 
>>>
WHERE: youtube.com

Catch an online service

If you’ve missed the midnight vigil, that takes place on the eve of Easter, fret not. You can check out the YouTube channels of numerous Mumbai Churches, such as Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Mahim, St Joseph’s Church, Mira Road, and The Archdiocese of Bombay 
 >>>
WHERE: YouTube

Savour the sweetness

Come Easter and the shops of IC Colony, Borivili, are filled with varieties of Easter eggs. You’ll find chocolate versions with a creamy heart, and marzipan-themed goodies like bunnies and eggs. The bakeries also sell hot cross buns. 
>>>
WHAT: Easter treats 
WHERE: IC Colony, Borivali (West)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

life and style sunday mid-day mumbai Food easter
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK