Easter 2024: Celebrate the weekend with this curated guide

It’s Easter day. Here’s how you can celebrate the weekend
As Easter Sunday, the last Sunday of the month, dawns, the bells of the city’s churches proclaim the day of Resurrection, after the 40-day long period of Lent. If you’ve been wondering how to commemorate the Easter weekend, here’s our curation of what to see, eat and do.
The life of Christ
In the week leading up to Easter, you’ll find The Passion of the Christ playing on the screens in Christian homes. The 2004 movie, directed by Mel Gibson, is something of a tradition. Featuring Jim Caviezel in the role of Jesus, it seeks to portray the life of the God who came down from Heaven to become the saviour of humanity, and the torturous route to the Cross. Be warned—it is rather graphic.
WHAT: The Passion of the Christ (2004)
WHERE: Amazon Prime
What the Romans saw
In Risen, the mystery of the ultimate resurrection of Jesus is displayed through the perspective of Clavius, a Roman military officer. After the crucifixion of Jesus, the officer tries to find out the truth of what happened and why the Jews wanted to kill one of their own community. The movie draws inspiration from the four Gospels in the new Testament of the Bible.
WHAT: Risen (2016)
WHERE: Netflix
Attend a kids’ Easter wonderland
For kiddos who want to dive right into Easter fun, there’s a fest of activities at this Easter Day out. Creative kiddos will enjoy indulging in egg-painting, bunny-headband making, and creating animal masks.
WHAT: Easter Day Out at Jio World Drive
WHEN: March 31, 12 PM, 3 PM, 4.30 PM, 6 PM, and 7.30 PM
WHERE: Jio World Drive, BKC
PRICE: Rs 799 onwards
TO BOOK: bookmyshow.com
Participate in an egg treasure hunt
If you’re feeling adventurous and want to spend the day hunting for treasure, this Easter Wonderland is the place to be. Other activities include creating your own Easter-themed glasses and crafting clay figurines at the clay station.
WHAT: Easter Wonderland at Phoenix Market City
WHERE: Phoenix Market City, Kurla West
WHEN: March 31, 12 PM to 8 PM
PRICE: Rs 100
TO BOOK: insider.in
All about Easter
If you’re a history buff and you’re interested in knowing all about the traditions and observances associated with Easter, check out Christianity UK’s website. Here, you’ll get to read about the first Easter and how it is celebrated throughout the world. The website also has exhaustive research on the months leading up to Easter and its links to the Jewish festival, the Passover. There is also a section on Easter poems, for the literary-minded.
WHERE: christianity.org.uk
Why is Easter connected to a bunny?
Did you know that the cute bunnies and chocolate eggs really nothing to do with the Christian observance of Easter? In their YouTube episodes, the channel Ancient Architects explains its true origins.
WHERE: youtube.com
Catch an online service
If you’ve missed the midnight vigil, that takes place on the eve of Easter, fret not. You can check out the YouTube channels of numerous Mumbai Churches, such as Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Mahim, St Joseph’s Church, Mira Road, and The Archdiocese of Bombay
WHERE: YouTube
Savour the sweetness
Come Easter and the shops of IC Colony, Borivili, are filled with varieties of Easter eggs. You’ll find chocolate versions with a creamy heart, and marzipan-themed goodies like bunnies and eggs. The bakeries also sell hot cross buns.
>>>
WHAT: Easter treats
WHERE: IC Colony, Borivali (West)