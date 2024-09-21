From city lights to mountain heights

Two chefs at heart turn to Nature’s bounty to find healing, purpose and adventure as they explore the art of outdoor cooking

Nayantara Chauhan, once a corporate lawyer in Delhi, found her true calling as an outdoor chef after burnout

Corporate lawyer turned outdoor chef Nayantara Chauhan found her calling after burnout from her corporate life in Delhi. “I was working as a corporate lawyer in Delhi, and during COVID, I decided to visit Manali for a solo trip. I never really came back,” says Chauhan. The mountains became her sanctuary, allowing her to do what she loved most—cooking. “The friends I made here were into adventure sports, while I preferred to do my own thing. Over time, I realised this was what I wanted to do. COVID gave me the courage to leap because who knows what tomorrow holds? I’d rather die doing something I love,” she adds.

Chauhan shares how cooking in the wild is therapeutic. “It’s like double therapy. Of course, there are challenges, but nothing that can’t be figured out.”

Her outdoor cooking escapades aren’t without their hiccups.

“I once hiked to a stunning spot for three hours, only to realise I forgot the bag with spatulas and cutlery! I had the stove and ingredients but couldn’t stop laughing and crying simultaneously. Eventually, I figured it out and made the best aloo parathas using tree sticks.”

Chauhan was inspired by outdoor chefs on Instagram, with @menwiththepot and @pichit89 among her favourites.

Living in Manali has its perks. “There are plants like nesting nettle, mushrooms, walnuts, fiddlehead all around. I often forage as I go and cook with what I find. My favourite is red clover flower, which I love adding to my salads.”

Chauhan believes simplicity is key when cooking outdoors. “Less is more. Especially when hiking, I pack light. When I picnic with village women, I learn techniques from them, leaving the heavy tools behind and finding ways to cook with what’s available. Believe me, when you’re in the middle of nowhere, even a half-fried egg with toast feels like heaven.”

One of her best meals is charred vegetables, cooked directly on a slow fire and seasoned with just salt, “Better than any oven could manage. Also a tropical summer salad. It’s simple, but when prepared in Nature, it becomes something special,” she says.

Chauhan is dedicated to preserving the environment. “I believe in leaving no trace. Nature takes care of you, so it’s your duty to do the same. I avoid using plastic as much as possible, carrying only a garbage bag for waste since I haven’t found an alternative yet.”



Fresh bear paw prints that Nayantara Chauhan encountered on a hike while cooking outdoors

While cooking in the wild can get messy, she’s always mindful to clean up and forage only small amounts to understand the ingredients’ characteristics. “The village folks depend on these plants daily, so if I need more, I prefer to purchase it from them.”

The quiet of Nature helps her focus while cooking. “The calm that settles in when a breeze hits your face—it’s unmatched. It helps me focus and stay relaxed through the process.” She also has a checklist for safety:

“Always carry a Swiss knife, compact multi-tool with an axe, jet lighter, and silver nitrate cream for burns. Safety first, always.”

Though she avoids cooking in extreme weather, she ensures food hygiene remains a priority. “Nothing should be contaminated. I keep food covered, use clean water, and always wash utensils thoroughly.”

Her favourite memory? “Once, I was cooking momos when a group of village women came by after gathering wood. They were tired and hungry but planned to eat at home. I invited them to sit with me, and that afternoon turned into an evening picnic! Five or six women, laughing and enjoying the simplest pleasures in the jungle—it was unforgettable.”



Hazards of outdoor cooking: A burn that happened in -5 degrees Celsius while checking if the stove was working

Cooking outdoors is different in endless ways, says Chauhan. “You won’t get a blender, oven or domestic help for the wind-up. To enjoy the cooking process of two hours, it takes seven to eight hours to prep and wrap (starting from home and reaching back). A traditional kitchen is a controlled environment; you don’t have to worry about running out of gas, forgetting ingredients, or any wild animal visiting you. My go-to recipe for cooking outdoors is Shakshuka (wild style). All you need is some eggs and tomatoes. It is a filling yet tastiest dish to make,” she says.

For Chauhan, nothing beats cooking over an open fire. “It didn’t come naturally to me, but with time, I learned. Any food prepared on fire tastes 100 times better than on a stove. You must manage it with enough oxygen and use stones to shield it from strong winds.”

Despite the growing popularity of outdoor cooking, Nayantara hopes people maintain the sanctity of Nature. “There’s a difference between thinking you love Nature and truly loving it. I just hope we keep it as it is.”

In addition to outdoor cooking, she curates menus for properties, works as a private chef, and creates unique experiences for special occasions. “I’m planning to introduce outdoor cooking education as well.”



Thenduk

Vinod Kumar, a passionate outdoor chef from Manali, recalls how his culinary journey began in fourth grade: “I started cooking when Mummy wasn’t there. I’d make Maggi on a kerosene stove. Mumma didn’t know,” he smiles.

By sixth grade, Kumar’s curiosity had taken him to the hills with friends, experimenting with wild greens commonly eaten by villagers. “Cooking with river water makes everything better. It’s the purest form of water—once you’re addicted to it, there’s no looking back,” he says with a nostalgic grin.

Inspired by Western influencers cooking in the wild, Kumar began sharing videos of his outdoor culinary adventures. “People loved what I did and wanted to join me,” he says. But these adventures aren’t without challenges. Carrying a 25 kg bag, Kumar has had his fair share of slips and falls. Yet, he remains undeterred. “The love I get from people is amazing. It keeps me going,” he smiles.

Cooking in Nature involves obstacles like battling rain or dealing with snakes and leeches. “When it rains, I gather everything, wait under a tree, and set up again. Sometimes, the recipe gets ruined, and I must start from scratch.”



Born and raised near Manali, Vinod Kumar has been cooking in the wild since the sixth grade

Kumar has mastered making Himachali favourites like siddu (steamed bread filled with mashed potatoes, poppy seeds, walnut paste) and pathrode (made from colocasia leaves stuffed with gram or rice flour). He also cooks thenduk, a noodle soup from Spiti Valley with thicker, hand-pulled noodles simmered in a savoury broth and swears by using gheman, a wild onion in the valley, to give his dishes a rich, earthy flavour.

His deep connection to Nature is reflected in his rituals. Kumar believes the hills are the home of gods and goddesses, and he always offers his food to the local goddess, Jogni Mata, as well as the fire and river he used to cook with. “Nature expects kindness from us, he explains. “My mother advised me to offer it first, and things have gone smoothly ever since. It may sound archaic, but there’s nothing wrong in respecting Nature.”

Like any outdoor chef, Kumar’s worst nightmare is forgetting essentials like spices, salt, or a knife. “When you’re in the wild, there’s no network, so you either make do or hike back to get what you’ve forgotten,” he laughs.

During monsoons, Kumar uses a butane gas stove; otherwise, he prefers cooking on an open fire. “Food tastes better cooked over an open flame, especially in brass utensils. That’s what our forefathers used—it’s healthier,” he notes, adding that his grandparents still cook in brass, and that inspired him to do the same.

In the summer, flies and mosquitoes in Manali drive him to Spiti Valley, where the weather is perfect year-round. “Garsa and Tond Valley are my favourite spots. After the monsoons, I return to the hills in Manali.”

One thing Kumar never does is share the exact location of his adventures with his audience. “People tend to spoil the sanctity of these places. Come here only if you truly love Nature—not just because you think you do. There’s a difference,” he says. And when he’s done, he leaves no trace behind.

“If the food is not too spicy, I leave the leftovers on a stone for the animals to enjoy.”

Kumar avoids modern distractions entirely. “I think I stopped watching TV in the sixth grade. Once you get used to watching Nature up close—no other drama comes close,” he signs off.

Women’s safety in the wild

Venturing into the wild brings unique challenges, particularly for women. Chauhan says, “There’s always a balancing act between the fear of encountering wildlife and the potential for human encounters in remote areas. While I’ve been fortunate not to face trouble from people, I never leave home without my knife and pepper spray. These instincts are always with me.”

One unforgettable moment was when her dog alerted her to something in the dense forest. “I braced myself for whatever might lurk behind the trees, only to find a troop of monkeys. It was a relief but underscored the need to stay alert.” Chauhan’s safety essentials include a whistle, pepper spray, and a Swiss knife. “Knowing how and when to use these tools is vital.”

She also shares harrowing experiences with wildlife. “Seeing three snakes in quick succession left me trembling, and finding a bear’s paw during a hike made me turn back immediately. Attracting wildlife with food is a real concern, so I’m meticulous about timing, location, and having a solid safety plan.”

Her biggest fear when cooking outdoors is drawing wildlife with the scent of food. “I take every precaution to ensure safety, including careful planning and backup strategies.”

Shakshuka

Ingredients

2-3 big tomatoes, finely diced

1 onion, chopped

1 capsicum, chopped

2-3 garlic cloves

A small piece of ginger

1 green chilli

4 eggs, butter

1/2 cup cheese (mozzarella or any for the outdoors)

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp cumin powder

2 tsp kashmiri laal mirch

1/2 lemon buns

1 tsp olive oil

Salt to taste

Method

Add butter to the pan with olive oil. Let it heat for a few seconds, then add chopped garlic, ginger, and green chilli. Add Kashmiri lal mirch and the onions. Let it cook till translucent and then add the tomatoes. Add salt and pepper as per taste. Add 1 tsp cumin powder and mix. Add 1/2 cup water and let it cook for 10 minutes on simmer till the water evaporates and you have a good tomato puree. Now add the capsicum and saute for a minute. Punch four holes in the puree with a spatula and break eggs in different spots. Add a pinch of salt to the eggs, cover them with a lid, and turn off the gas after a minute. Let it sit for 5-6 minutes, and you have your shakshuka ready. Add cheese generously on top with a few drops of olive oil and serve with buns.