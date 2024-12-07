From nature to music: Indulge in these unique experiences in Mumbai this week

At: Oh So Silly, Khar Offer: Flat 15 per cent off When: Today Price: Rs 2,000 for two To Book: 9004418531

Buzz into action!

In this fun-filled workshop, your child becomes a “Pollinator Agent” and builds a cosy bee home using recycled plastic bottles and bamboo sticks. These little bees are crucial to our ecosystem, like helping our flowers, fruits, and veggies thrive. The children get to learn how solitary bees help the planet and create their very own bee shelter—decorating it to make it uniquely awesome.

WHEN: December 14

WHERE: Conscious Collective, Godrej and Boyce plant 13, Vikhroli

PRICE: Rs 900

TO BUY: insider.in

Fly high into the sky

Experience the thrill of paragliding in Kamshet, just 2.5 hours from Mumbai! Soar high above the Sahyadri Ranges and enjoy breathtaking views of the Kamshet township. With options like Joy Tandem, Instructional Tandem, and Special Acro Tandem, there’s something for every adventurer. Trained pilots ensure your safety, while flight durations range from 10-20 minutes.

WHEN: Till December 15

WHERE: Kamshet Paragliding, Lonavala

PRICE: Rs 500 onwards

TO BUY: insider.in

Guardians on the stage

Experience an evening of music, dance, and drama at Yash Charitable Trust’s annual celebration of diversity and empowerment. This year’s theme, “Guardians of the Unlikely”, features neurodiverse and neurotypical performers. The powerful showcase highlights unity through creativity.

WHEN: December 20

WHERE: St. Andrew’s Auditorium, Bandra West

PRICE: Rs 300

TO BUY: insider.in

Electrifying beats

Gigx 440Hz is where regional rhythms meet global beats. This debut edition celebrates Marathi music with powerhouse acts Sambata and Kratex. Sambata’s hard-hitting Marathi rap captures the soul of the streets, while Kratex fuses traditional sounds with electrifying M-House beats. Experience a musical journey blending nostalgia with modernity, redefining India’s sonic landscape.

WHEN: December 14

WHERE: R City Mall, Ghatkopar

PRICE: Rs 799 onwards

TO BUY: bookmyshow.com

Meet a person with a skill you can use

Amrit and Simi Singh,

Available for: Customised itineraries across India and abroad

Website: diytinerary.com

The Singh Sisters—Amrit and Simi—are the Internet’s go-to for itineraries across India and abroad. The two began their business, DIYTINERARY, with a penchant for travelling and soon began documenting their experiences to play out as itineraries for those with no time to research before a trip. Unlike other travel agents, the sisters give you a step-by-step guide to the place, including directions, and ample rest time, and alternative options in case you want to change plans.

RECOMMENDED BY: Rohini Kute “The sister duo of DIYTINERARY are fantastic. Our Croatia tour itinerary was suggested by them. They knew every detail about the country and created the itinerary so well that we did not face even a single glitch. They first talk to you. Then discuss what we have in mind, whether it is a solo trip or a group or family trip. Then they work on the itinerary. ”